Bybit Launches FX Perpetual Contracts, Adding Major Currency Pairs to TradFi Derivatives

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the debut of Forex (FX) Perpetual Contracts, a new product category among its derivatives offerings, launching with three pairs: EURUSDUSDT, GBPUSDUSDT, and USDJPYUSDT. The three pairs are USDT-settled and track their respective spot exchange rates without an expiry date, giving traders continuous exposure to the world's most heavily traded currency pairs using crypto assets as collateral.

FX is a core pillar of global finance, underpinning international trade, cross-border commerce, and currency risk management for businesses and institutions worldwide. Turnover in OTC FX markets averaged $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025, up 28% from $7.5 trillion in 2022, and interest rate derivatives increased to $7.9 trillion per day, according to the latest BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey. The scale of the addressable market gives skilled traders and investors the opportunity to strategically navigate FX exposure, and Bybit Perpetuals now offers a new avenue for accessing it.

In addition, FX Perpetual Contracts can serve as an accessible currency hedging mechanism for Bybit traders seeking to safeguard portfolio gains against FX volatility. As global traders anticipate potential interest rate hike cycles in late 2026 and 2027, the ability to manage foreign exchange exposure seamlessly with crypto collateral provides flexibility and convenience.

The listings extend Bybit's TradFi Perpetuals suite, which launched in April 2026 and has since grown to more than 200 assets spanning global equities, commodities, ETFs, and pre-IPO names. Bybit's FX Perpetuals bring the same crypto-native mechanics, including funding rates, dynamic leverage, and full integration with Bybit's Unified Trading Account, to the foreign exchange market. Bybit's FX Perpetuals are tradable around the clock, allowing users to respond to weekend macro developments, central bank statements, and geopolitical events without waiting for the underlying market to reopen.

EUR/USD and USD/JPY are the two most traded currency pairs globally, together accounting for a significant share of daily FX turnover, while GBP/USD is closely watched around the UK central bank's policy decisions. The launch places Bybit alongside a small number of crypto-native platforms that have introduced crypto-collateralized FX perpetual products in recent months, as exchanges increasingly compete to bridge traditional and digital asset markets on a single account.

FX Perpetual Contracts are available now on Bybit, complementing existing TradFi Perpetuals and other TradFi and RWA offerings. As with all leveraged derivatives products, FX Perpetuals carry liquidation risk and are intended for traders who understand margin trading; Bybit encourages users to review contract specifications and risk disclosures before trading.

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