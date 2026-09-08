ADGM Reinforces Abu Dhabi's Standing as a Global Financial Hub with 54% Growth in AUM and Almost 14,000 Active Licences

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, delivered strong growth in the first half of 2026, with Assets Under Management rising 54% year on year and its workforce reaching 49,027 professionals. Meanwhile, the number of active licences also climbed to almost 14,000.

The results reflect the continued expansion of capital, business activity and talent across ADGM, as global institutions increasingly structure, deploy and manage investment through Abu Dhabi. These results reinforce Abu Dhabi's growing position as the leading global financial hub of the MEASA region and the "Capital of Capital."

Commenting on another record performance by ADGM, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "ADGM is championing Abu Dhabi's long-term economic vision and cementing its growing influence as the centre of global capital flows. The scale of growth we are witnessing across capital, institutions, businesses and talent demonstrates sustained international confidence in Abu Dhabi as a stable, trusted and globally connected financial hub. Whether it is capital, opportunity or ambition, Abu Dhabi is increasingly becoming the place where all these factors converge seamlessly and meaningfully. Through ADGM, we are building on this momentum, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as the Capital of Capital and advancing our ambition to become among the world's top five leading international financial centres."

ADGM's asset management ecosystem has sustained its strong momentum in 2026. AUM within ADGM increased 54% in H1 2026 compared to H1 2025, extending an unbroken run of growth since the start of 2022.

The number of fund and asset managers based in ADGM reached 190, up 23% from 154 in H1 2025, with 11 managers added in the second quarter alone, ADGM's strongest quarterly increase. The number of funds managed from ADGM rose to 276, representing a 32% increase from 209 funds in H1 2025.

Collectively, the asset managers that established operations in ADGM during H1 2026 oversee more than USD 2.1 trillion in global assets under management, underscoring Abu Dhabi's growing appeal as a destination for international investment firms.

ADGM continued to experience strong business activity during H1, with the total number of active licences reaching13,974, making it the largest IFC in the MEASA region by this key indicator. Of these, 1,814 licences were issued during the period.

Operational entities reached 3,986, representing a 34% rise from 2,972 at the end of H1 2025, highlighting the continued evolution of ADGM from a destination for business establishment into an increasingly deep and active financial ecosystem.

ADGM's financial services ecosystem continued to deepen in H1 2026. The number of financial services entities operating within the jurisdiction surged to 392 in H1 2026, up 27% from 308 at the end of H1 2025.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) issued a total of 50 In-Principle Approvals for financial services firms, while 45 new Financial Services Permissions were granted.

Major financial firms establishing, launching or expanding their presence during the first half of the year included Capital Group, Man Group, Barings, Bain Capital, Hillhouse Investment, Muzinich & Co., Madison Realty Capital, Grow Investment Group, Rokos Capital Management, Polygreen Holdings, Hashed, Cantor, Bitexen MENA, Bitexen Custody, Copper ME, Blue Owl and Dhabi, among others.

The continued growth of ADGM's ecosystem is being matched by significant growth in its talent base.

At the end of H1 2026, the combined workforce across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island reached 49,027 professionals, an increase of 4,688 in the first half of 2026 alone. This represents an increase of 34%, compared to the same period last year.

ADGM Academy continued to advance Abu Dhabi's national talent and knowledge agenda during H1 2026, training 1,607 Emirati nationals and expanding pathways to employment through its partnership with the Mawaheb Talent Hub, backed by the Department of Government Enablement. Its national development efforts included graduating a third cohort of 28 young Emiratis, selecting 15 UAE Nationals for the World Bank Group Explorers Program.

The Academy also launched the Wealth Management Institute WMI School of AI, training over 544 UAE Nationals in agentic AI, alongside three new flagship programmes focused on family offices and wealth management.

ADGM has become the jurisdiction of choice for institutions deploying capital into artificial intelligence, with more than USD 100 billion in AI-focused investment now held by entities established in the financial centre.

That concentration is anchored by MGX, the global investment platform focused on large-scale deployment of capital into artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced technologies, which is licensed by ADGM's FSRA.

During the first half of 2026, the financial centre completed the first phase of its artificial intelligence implementation, deploying 25 business functions with AI across licensing, supervision and customer service. The rollout has reduced manual workload by more than 5,000 staff hours annually, accelerated approval timelines and enabled approximately 25% of customer enquiries to be resolved instantly through digital channels.

Alongside these deployments, ADGM is strengthening the data, governance, cybersecurity and workforce foundations required to scale AI responsibly.

Under a technology roadmap extending to 2029, ADGM will invest more than AED 400 million to expand these capabilities, positioning the centre to regulate and serve an increasingly AI-driven financial industry.

ADGM has continued to deepen its international engagement this year. During the first half, ADGM expanded its outreach across key Asian markets including China, India and Singapore, while a strategic partnership with Shenzhen's Futian District. A strategic engagement with Italy, led by ADGM's Chairman, supported increased collaboration across investment, financial services and institutional partnerships.

ADGM also maintained a prominent presence in the US through its participation in the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, where engagements with leading global financial institutions, including Bain Capital, Vista Equity Partners and Man Group, explored opportunities for deeper collaboration and expansion within Abu Dhabi's financial ecosystem.

ADGM also advanced a series of regulatory enhancements during H1 2026. The Registration Authority of ADGM introduced an integrated suite of real estate services, alongside the launch of a new Broker Classification Framework. The RA also published a discussion paper seeking stakeholder feedback on proposed guidance for crypto mining activities as well as amendments to ADGM's commercial legislation to enhance regulatory clarity, strengthen beneficial ownership requirements.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM advanced enhancements to its regulatory framework for insurance, aligning with International Association of Insurance Supervisors standards, and introducing requirements for the management of climate-related financial risks by relevant firms. It also finalised its regulatory framework for the staking of virtual assets, and finalised enhancements to ADGM's anti-money laundering framework to reflect developments in federal legislation and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The first half also witnessed updates to the published Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions Rulebook in May 2026.

International regulatory cooperation also remained a priority, with the FSRA signing an MoU with Greece's Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), Shenzhen's Futian District, and the Central Bank of Brazil.

ADGM Courts' record-breaking caseload in 2026 reflects growing confidence in its independent, internationally recognised judicial framework. By July 1, ADGM Courts had already exceeded its total caseload for the whole of 2025 and is tracking to more than double last year's caseload.

Moreover, the International Arbitration Centre Alliance launched its Global Passport, enabling recognised members of participating international dispute resolution centres to access shared facilities and services across jurisdictions.

As it builds on the momentum achieved during the first half of 2026, ADGM remains focused on strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as the 'Capital of Capital' and enabling sustainable economic diversification.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adgm-reinforces-abu-dhabis-standing-as-a-global-financial-hub-with-54-growth-in-aum-and-almost-14-000-active-licences-302872421.html