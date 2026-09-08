Wissen Research LLC: Pharmaceutical CDMO Market to Reach US$ 270.3 Bn by 2031, Growing at 7.2% CAGR, New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical CDMO market is projected to grow from USD 191 billion in 2026 to USD 270.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth in the pharmaceutical CDMO market is being driven by rising outsourcing of drug development and manufacturing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing demand for biologics and complex therapeutics, and continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies. Pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are expanding their capabilities across small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and specialized dosage forms - supporting drug development in oncology, rare diseases, infectious diseases, and personalized medicine - while enabling pharmaceutical companies to optimize their supply chains and focus resources on core R&D.

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Where Manufacturing Technology Is Heading

Advances in bioprocessing, continuous manufacturing, and process analytical technologies (PAT) are giving today's CDMOs far more precise control over drug development and manufacturing than a decade ago. The adoption of single-use technologies, automation, digital twins, and AI-based process optimization is improving manufacturing flexibility, lowering contamination risk, and speeding up delivery timelines for both small-molecule and biopharmaceutical products.

At the same time, rising demand for complex drug classes - including biologics, cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and mRNA-based medicines - is pushing CDMOs to build out increasingly specialized manufacturing platforms and analytics capabilities. As outsourcing becomes a bigger part of how pharmaceutical companies bring drugs to market, technology-driven CDMOs are becoming central players in the broader pharmaceutical supply chain rather than peripheral service providers.

What's Fueling Growth in the Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

Rising Outsourcing Activity: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to save on capital costs, optimize production, and keep internal focus on drug discovery and commercialization.

Growing Demand for Complex Therapeutics: Rising need for biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, ADCs, and mRNA therapeutics is driving demand for CDMOs with specialized development and manufacturing expertise.

Increasing Regulatory Complexity: Growing intricacy of regulatory compliance and quality standards is pushing drug makers toward CDMOs with strong compliance expertise and global regulatory support capabilities.

Expanding Drug Pipelines: A growing pipeline of drugs and rising number of clinical trials are increasing demand for end-to-end solutions spanning development, scale-up, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

Investment in Advanced Manufacturing: Growing adoption of single-use bioprocessing, automation, and continuous manufacturing technologies is helping CDMOs improve efficiency and reduce speed-to-market for pharmaceutical clients.

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Key Constraints in the Pharmaceutical CDMO Industry

Operating a pharmaceutical CDMO business requires continuous investment in quality systems, facility upgrades, and regulatory expertise to meet strict requirements from agencies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA). Rising demand for biologics and advanced therapies has also placed pressure on manufacturing capacity, particularly for specialized facilities capable of handling sterile injectables, high-potency drug manufacturing, and cell and gene therapy production - and limited availability of such qualified facilities can lengthen production timelines and raise costs for pharmaceutical clients.

Supply chain complexity, high capital investment requirements, and dependence on skilled technical talent add further pressure. Maintaining consistent regulatory compliance across multiple regions remains an ongoing operational challenge for CDMO providers operating on a global scale.

Industry Momentum: Capacity Expansion and Advanced Therapy Investment

Leading CDMOs including Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Samsung Biologics, and WuXi AppTec continue to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen integrated development-to-commercialization service offerings. Much of this investment is concentrated in biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing - including single-use bioprocessing, viral vector manufacturing, fill-finish operations, and high-containment facilities - as CDMOs position themselves to support the commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Asia-Pacific in particular is seeing accelerated capacity build-out, with companies such as WuXi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, and Syngene International expanding facilities to serve growing regional and international outsourcing demand.

Key Insights from Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Analysis

The commercial segment led the market by operation type in 2025, driven by the growing number of approved drugs requiring large-scale manufacturing and rising outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies.

The API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) segment held the largest revenue share by product type in 2025, supported by rising demand for high-potency and complex APIs.

North America is the largest regional market, supported by a dense concentration of pharmaceutical companies and advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with China in particular projected to see significant growth during the forecast period, driven by an expanding manufacturing base, favorable government initiatives, and competitive production costs.

Chinese CDMOs including WuXi AppTec, Asymchem, Porton Pharma Solutions, and Pharmaron continue to expand research, development, and manufacturing capabilities to serve both domestic and international pharmaceutical companies.

Key Players in the Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

Leading companies in the pharmaceutical CDMO market are focused on capacity expansion, biologics manufacturing capability, and integrated end-to-end service offerings to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Integrated drug development and manufacturing services Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) Biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing Catalent, Inc. (US) Drug development, formulation, and fill-finish services Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Large-scale biologics manufacturing Recipharm AB (Sweden) Pharmaceutical development and manufacturing AbbVie Inc. (US) Specialty pharmaceutical manufacturing Merck KGaA (Germany) Life sciences and process technologies Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) Drug development support services Almac Group (UK) Clinical and commercial manufacturing Curia Global, Inc. (US) API and drug product development Pfizer CentreOne (US) Contract manufacturing and API supply Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland) API and finished dosage manufacturing CordenPharma International GmbH (Germany) Complex API manufacturing WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China) End-to-end drug development and manufacturing

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

North America holds the largest share of the pharmaceutical CDMO market, underpinned by a strong concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and mature regulatory frameworks that support faster drug commercialization.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, competitive production costs, skilled scientific talent, and favorable government initiatives across China, India, South Korea, and Singapore. China in particular is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period, supported by rapidly growing domestic pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and improving regulatory quality standards.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth tied to rising outsourcing activity and expanding biologics manufacturing investment.

Product & Operation Type Insights

By product type, API manufacturing held the largest revenue share in 2025, driven by rising demand for high-potency APIs (HPAPIs), peptide APIs, and complex small molecules. Major CDMOs including Lonza, Cambrex, Siegfried, WuXi STA, and CordenPharma continue to invest in expanding API manufacturing capacity, supported by rising demand for oncology therapeutics, specialty medicines, and biologics.

By operation type, the commercial segment led the market in 2025, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource large-scale, commercial manufacturing to reduce capital investment and accelerate product commercialization - a trend reinforced by continued expansion of biologics manufacturing capacity and growing approval of specialty drugs.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market is segmented across product, dosage form, operation, therapeutic area, end user, and region:

By Product: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services (API Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Formulation Manufacturing) Pharmaceutical Drug Development Services Biologics Manufacturing Services Packaging & Labelling Services Fill-Finish Services Other Services

By Dosage Form: Solid (Capsules, Tablets, Powder) Semi-Solid (Paste, Cream, Gel) Liquid (Injectable/Parenteral, Suspensions, Emulsion, Others) Others

By Operation Type: Clinical Commercial

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology Infectious Diseases Neurological Disorders Cardiovascular Diseases Metabolic Disorders Autoimmune Diseases Respiratory Diseases Others

By End User: Small Pharmaceuticals Mid-Sized Pharmaceuticals Large Pharmaceuticals

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



As outsourcing becomes a structural part of how pharmaceutical companies bring complex drugs to market, and as CDMOs continue investing in biologics, cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and advanced process technologies, the pharmaceutical CDMO market is set to remain a critical enabler of drug development and commercialization worldwide. For CDMO providers, sustained investment in specialized capacity, regulatory expertise, and integrated end-to-end service offerings will likely determine competitive positioning through 2031.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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