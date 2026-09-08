Nutriband Inc.: Nutriband Receives USPTO Notice of Publication of Commercial Brand Name Trademarks for Its Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch

Nutriband has received a Notice of Publication from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for commercial brand name trademarks for its lead product, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system.

Once allowed, Nutriband plans to submit its commercial worldwide brand name to the FDA and other international regulatory agencies for approval.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it has received a Notice of Publication from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dated September 2, 2026 for commercial brand name trademarks for its lead product, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system. Trademarks will be published in the USPTO Trademark Official Gazette. If no objections are filed during the 30-day opposition period, the USPTO is expected to issue a Notice of Allowance.

Nutriband intends to secure full intellectual property rights for its commercial brand names in the United States and internationally. The proposed brand name and product labeling will be submitted to the FDA and other international regulatory agencies for review and approval.

Nutriband's fentanyl transdermal system is based on its AVERSA abuse deterrent transdermal technology and has the potential to be the world's first abuse-deterrent patch designed to deter the abuse and misuse and reduce the risk of accidental exposure of transdermal fentanyl.

Nutriband's abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system has the potential to reach peak annual US sales of $80 million to $200 million.1 While initially concentrating on the US market, the unmet medical need for adequate pain management is a global problem, and the product is in development for all major medical markets worldwide.

Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology is utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential including opioids and stimulants. The AVERSA abuse deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

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1 Health Advances Aversa Fentanyl market analysis report 2022

About AVERSA Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband, Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K's and Forms 10-Q's, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Nutriband is a registered trademark of Nutriband, Inc. AVERSA is a trademark of Nutriband, Inc.

Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute are registered trademarks of Brand Institute, Inc.

Contact Information

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: info@nutriband.com

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.