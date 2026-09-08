Fluent, Inc.: Fluent Names Jeanniey Walden Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeanniey Walden as Chief Marketing Officer, a critical leadership role as the Company accelerates its growth and expands its capabilities across the path to purchase - including its recent launch of Fluent's In-store solution, an identity-resolved, post-transaction commerce media solution. A veteran marketing and retail executive who has led transformation for some of the world's most recognized brands, Walden will oversee Fluent's global marketing strategy and help drive the Company's next phase of growth.

Walden's appointment reflects Fluent's continued investment in the team and strategy needed to scale its platform, deepen its relationships with enterprise brands, and expand its reach across digital and physical commerce. In her new role, she will lead Fluent's brand and go-to-market strategy, working closely with the Company's leadership, commercial, and product teams to expand relationships with enterprise marketers and bring Fluent's high-growth Commerce Media Solutions portfolio to market while also aligning brand and marketing strategy across Fluent's broader business, including its Owned and Operated and Trevant businesses.

"Jeanniey understands our customers because she has been one of them," said Don Patrick, Fluent CEO. "She has spent her career building brands, leading commerce media transformation and navigating many of the commerce media challenges our clients are confronting today. Having that perspective inside Fluent - as we accelerate our growth and our position as a leader in commerce media - will be incredibly valuable, not only to our own business, but to the brands we serve."

Walden brings more than three decades of experience spanning marketing, commerce, digital transformation and business growth. Her career includes leadership roles with Rite Aid and Thrifty Ice Cream, Barnes & Noble, JCPenney, Mercer and DailyPay, among others. Most recently, she founded Liftoff Enterprises, where she has advised business leaders on brand, growth, and trust, while hosting the nationally broadcast show Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden and its companion podcast, Liftoff Journeys.

Prior to joining Fluent's executive team, Walden served on the Company's Board of Advisors, helping shape its strategy around commerce media, customer experience and growth.

"The future of media requires a fine balance between bottom line results and outstanding customer experiences," said Walden. "Fluent is one of those companies who have proven they know how to partner with brands and advertisers to deliver on this challenge. Poised to lead as shifts in commerce media continue, Fluent leverages deterministic data, social selling and post-transaction experiences in a powerful way. The time is now to capitalize on the opportunity to lead the next wave of commerce media."

Walden's appointment comes as commerce media continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments in marketing, and as Fluent accelerates its position within it. The Company's commerce media business has become a core driver of its growth representing 63% of total consolidated revenue in the second quarter of 2026, with an annual revenue run rate exceeding $125 million. Walden's leadership is expected to help sharpen that trajectory as Fluent scales its brand and go-to-market strategy with customers including CVS, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bath & Body Works, Walmart, and Wyndham. Fluent works with a growing roster of brands to connect audiences in ways that deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit http://www.fluentco.com/.

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