T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense Targets Accelerating European Demand for Air Defense Ground-System Components

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs, today highlighted growing European demand for ground-segment subsystems used in layered air- and missile-defense architectures.

Recent defense developments in Europe underscore increased investment in integrated air- and missile-defense capabilities, including launcher systems, mobile platforms, power-generation equipment, command-and-control infrastructure and related support hardware. T3 Defense operating subsidiaries manufacture products serving these ground-segment categories, which are required to deploy, operate and sustain modern air-defense systems.

Recent developments include:

Manufacturing of ground-system components for Rafael's Israeli-developed Iron Dome short-range air-defense system is expected to begin at Volkswagen's former Osnabrück production site in Germany following the planned end of vehicle production in 2027. The initiative involves Rafael, the State of Lower Saxony and Munich-based investment firm Aurelius Capital, and is expected to include military vehicles, German power-generation units, launchers and related hardware, to support expanding German and European air-defense requirements.

following the planned end of vehicle production in 2027. The initiative involves Rafael, the State of Lower Saxony and Munich-based investment firm Aurelius Capital, and is expected to include military vehicles, German power-generation units, launchers and related hardware, to support expanding German and European air-defense requirements. A multi-layered air and missile defense agreement between Israel and Greece , at approximately $3.5 billion (˜€3 billion). The agreement covers short-, medium- and long-range interceptor layers, multi-mission radars, an integrated national command-and-control (C2) layer and a supplementary counter-drone package, with a reported local-industry participation component of roughly one quarter of program value. Greece is reportedly planning approximately €28 billion in defense modernization spending through 2036.

, at approximately $3.5 billion (˜€3 billion). The agreement covers short-, medium- and long-range interceptor layers, multi-mission radars, an integrated national command-and-control (C2) layer and a supplementary counter-drone package, with a reported local-industry participation component of roughly one quarter of program value. Greece is reportedly planning approximately €28 billion in defense modernization spending through 2036. A live-fire trial in early September 2026 by the German Navy of an Israeli-developed ballistic missile system, launched from an operational German vessel configured with a command trailer and a launcher.





"Europe is investing in the infrastructure required to deploy, operate and sustain layered air- and missile-defense systems and interceptors," said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense. "These architectures depend on a range of ground-segment hardware, including launcher structures, command and control shelters, power-generation equipment, mobile platforms, masts, positioning systems and training and simulation equipment. These are the qualification-driven product categories in which our subsidiaries operate. We have deliberately assembled a portfolio in the qualification-driven sub-system categories that every layered air defense and counter-drone program consumes, and we are well positioned to pursue related opportunities and convert those into customer programs and orders."

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding European air and missile defense demand and procurement trends; the anticipated scope, timing, structure or localization of any European program or production activity; the categories of sub-systems such programs may consume; the potential for the Company or its subsidiaries to receive orders, qualify into supply chains, or generate revenue in Europe or elsewhere; the anticipated capabilities and availability of the platforms, products and services described herein; the potential expansion of previously disclosed orders, including the potential expansion of the Tiltan hardware-in-the-loop program; and the Company's growth and acquisition strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the absence of any order, contract or contractual relationship in connection with the European programs referenced herein; the risk that publicly reported third-party developments are inaccurate, incomplete, delayed, restructured or abandoned; reliance on information reported by third parties that the Company has not independently verified; local-content, offset, export-control, licensing and qualification requirements that may exclude the Company's subsidiaries from European supply chains; customer qualification and testing cycles; defense program funding and procurement timing; dependence on government contracts and defense original equipment manufacturer relationships; manufacturing execution, capacity and supply-chain risks; customer concentration; the risk that backlog and pipeline do not convert into revenue; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel and in Europe; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the integration of acquired businesses; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Contact Us:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9633