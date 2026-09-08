Barfresh Food Group Inc.: Barfresh Receives USDA Re-Approval of $2.4 Million Grant Following Updated Facility Design, Equipment and Installation Requirements

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Barfresh") (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that its previously awarded $2.4 million USDA grant has received final re-approval following completion of an updated facility design and equipment and installation requirements for its new 44,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Defiance, Ohio. The re-approval clears the way for the Company to access grant proceeds to begin work on the new 44,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The grant was originally approved based on plans in place before Barfresh's acquisition of Arps Dairy. Following the acquisition, Barfresh finalized an updated design and construction and installation budget for the facility to reflect its own manufacturing requirements, a step the USDA required Barfresh to complete before it would re-approve use of the funds. With that process now complete, Barfresh has now cleared the final hurdle with the USDA on the approved construction, equipment purchases and installation to access the $2.4 million from the USDA. The grant proceeds must be used by the end of 2026, which lines up with the Company's planned schedule.

"Completing the new facility remains our top operational priority," said Riccardo Delle Coste, Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh. "Our Arps Diary processing facility already supports approximately 75% of our frozen beverage and food volume, and once the new 44,000-square-foot facility is online, we expect it to represent a meaningful step change in our production economics with significant automation and much improved profitability. It will give us substantial additional capacity to support both existing and new products, drive further efficiencies, and pursue new opportunities across the K-12 channel and beyond. This is a key step in building the platform we need to support Barfresh's long-term growth."

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", "continue," "could," "may," "predict," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com