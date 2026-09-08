eXoZymes Selects Curia as Commercial-Scale Manufacturing Partner for NCT

Program expected to commence in Q4 2026 and establish a roadmap for larger-scale production in 2027

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - announced that it has entered into an agreement with Curia Global, Inc. ("Curia"), a global leader in contract manufacturing, to initiate technology

The agreement represents the next major step in advancing eXoZymes' proprietary NCT manufacturing process from successful pilot-scale validation toward commercial manufacturing.

Damien Perriman, Chief Commercial Officer of eXoZymes, states, "We are advancing the work required to establish the manufacturing pathway and supply chain to support NCT's planned commercial launch. The Curia engagement establishes the manufacturing foundation required to support commercial customer qualification, future supply agreements, and the planned market introduction of NCT."

Under the program, eXoZymes will transfer its NCT manufacturing process to Curia who will scale the process at its facilities in León, Spain, and Rozzano, Italy. The work includes cross validation of eXoZymes' proprietary, enzyme fermentation, cell-free reaction, and purification processes to support larger-scale and eventual commercial manufacturing. The program also includes process modeling and engineering analysis to define a recommended path to larger-scale manufacturing, further de-risking eXoZymes' route to commercial NCT supply.

Jamie Grabowski, President of R&D at Curia, adds, "Curia is proud to partner with eXoZymes as they advance NCT toward commercialization. Our facilities in León and Rozzano offer deep expertise in technology transfer, process development, and manufacturing, and they are well positioned to support this innovative program and help establish a reliable route to larger-scale NCT production."

Paul Opgenorth, PhD, VP of Development and co-founder of eXoZymes, elaborates, "We have demonstrated the NCT process at pilot scale and substantially improved its productivity and economics. Transferring our entire integrated process - from enzyme production through the cell-free NCT reaction to product purification - into a commercial manufacturing environment represents an important validation of its maturity. Having visited Curia's facilities in both Spain and Italy, I'm confident we have selected a partner with the technical capabilities and infrastructure to take this next step with us."

The program is expected to progress during the fourth quarter of 2026 and is designed to establish the technical roadmap for subsequent larger-scale production in 2027.

About Curia Global

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,000+ employees supporting biopharmaceutical customers from discovery through commercialization. Our capabilities span small molecules, generic APIs and biologics, with expertise in regulatory support, analytical services, drug substance and sterile fill-finish manufacturing. Founded in 1991 as Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Curia built its foundation on scientific innovation and was originally known for the discovery and development of the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Allegra. Over the last three decades, Curia has expanded its capabilities and global footprint through strategic acquisitions, including Crystal Pharma, Euticals, Gadea Pharmaceutical Group, Integrity Bio, LakePharma and Ragactives. Today, Curia partners with customers to accelerate discovery, development and manufacturing timelines to help bring life-changing therapies to patients. Visit Curia at curiaglobal.com

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, eXoZymes is pioneering a cell-free biomanufacturing platform that uses AI-enhanced enzymes - called exozymes - to make valuable natural products and new analogs outside living cells. The company's platform is designed to replace inefficient extraction and petrochemical processes with a scalable way to produce high-value molecules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

eXoZymes is building a portfolio of biosolutions across NCT, cannabinoid analogs, santalene, and other high-value natural product molecules, with potential commercialization paths that include partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Comms & IR

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

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SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-selects-curia-as-commercial-scale-manufacturing-partner-for-nct-1218025