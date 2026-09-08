Foundation Software Explores Where Contractor Margins Disappear in New Webinar With YHB

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, is teaming up with YHB, a construction-focused CPA firm, for a live webinar discussing the indirect overhead and equipment costs that quietly erode contractor profitability. The free event takes place Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. PDT).

Materials, labor and subcontractor costs are usually tracked closely - but indirect overhead and equipment costs are notoriously difficult to allocate accurately, often leaving job cost reports incomplete.

"Where Your Margins Really Go: Mastering Indirect Overhead & Equipment Costs With YHB" tackles that gap head-on, with Brian Cancian of Foundation Software joined by Dorrie Franzello-Kurtz, CPA, and Matthew Smith, CPA, CCIFP, of YHB, breaking down how to identify, allocate and control the costs that distort true job profitability.

The webinar will:

Clarify what counts as an indirect cost and the common misconceptions that lead to misreporting

Break down how rented versus owned equipment costs should hit each job

Walk through setting up job costing rules and choosing an allocation method that fits the business

Explore how to use cost pools to inform sell-or-replace decisions

Explain how roll-up logic and annual allocation affect financial reporting

Attendees will also walk away with a clearer view of how indirect overhead and equipment costs affect job profitability, along with a framework for allocating those costs more accurately going forward.

To learn more, register for the free webinar here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About YHB

YHB is a certified public accounting firm with offices throughout Virginia, designing custom solutions for large public companies, major not-for-profits, closely held businesses, professional practices and individuals. Founded in 1947, the firm combines technical expertise with deep industry experience across tax, audit, accounting and wealth management to help clients grow confidently. For more information, visit yhbcpa.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-explores-where-contractor-margins-disappear-i-1218040