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ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 16:26 Uhr
173 Leser
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Foundation Software Explores Where Contractor Margins Disappear in New Webinar With YHB

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, is teaming up with YHB, a construction-focused CPA firm, for a live webinar discussing the indirect overhead and equipment costs that quietly erode contractor profitability. The free event takes place Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. PDT).

Materials, labor and subcontractor costs are usually tracked closely - but indirect overhead and equipment costs are notoriously difficult to allocate accurately, often leaving job cost reports incomplete.

"Where Your Margins Really Go: Mastering Indirect Overhead & Equipment Costs With YHB" tackles that gap head-on, with Brian Cancian of Foundation Software joined by Dorrie Franzello-Kurtz, CPA, and Matthew Smith, CPA, CCIFP, of YHB, breaking down how to identify, allocate and control the costs that distort true job profitability.

The webinar will:

  • Clarify what counts as an indirect cost and the common misconceptions that lead to misreporting

  • Break down how rented versus owned equipment costs should hit each job

  • Walk through setting up job costing rules and choosing an allocation method that fits the business

  • Explore how to use cost pools to inform sell-or-replace decisions

  • Explain how roll-up logic and annual allocation affect financial reporting

Attendees will also walk away with a clearer view of how indirect overhead and equipment costs affect job profitability, along with a framework for allocating those costs more accurately going forward.

To learn more, register for the free webinar here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About YHB

YHB is a certified public accounting firm with offices throughout Virginia, designing custom solutions for large public companies, major not-for-profits, closely held businesses, professional practices and individuals. Founded in 1947, the firm combines technical expertise with deep industry experience across tax, audit, accounting and wealth management to help clients grow confidently. For more information, visit yhbcpa.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-explores-where-contractor-margins-disappear-i-1218040

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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