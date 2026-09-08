oneworld Management Company, Inc: oneworld Loyalty Summit Brings Together Experts to Explore Latest Trends and Innovations Shaping the Loyalty Landscape

Summit provides unique forum for loyalty start-ups to pitch to leaders across airlines, travel, hospitality, financial services and technology

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the oneworld Alliance and its 15 member airlines are convening experts, innovators and industry trend watchers in customer loyalty for the inaugural oneworld Loyalty Summit, the first event of its kind hosted by an airline alliance. The summit will create a new platform for industry collaboration and dialogue, helping to shape the future of customer loyalty beyond the journey itself.

"Loyalty has an ever-expanding role as a strategic growth engine for travel businesses, powered by technology, greater personalisation and new partnerships to meet changing customer expectations," said Ole Orvér, CEO of oneworld. "Our member airlines are already leading the field around the world, so we are creating a forum where experts from across the loyalty spectrum can share ideas, discuss trends and drive thought-provoking conversations about what's next for loyalty."

The one-day event will feature insights from leaders including:

Ole Orvér, CEO of one world

world Nat Pieper, Chief Commercial Officer, American Airlines

Brian Kelly, Founder & CEO, The Points Guy

Sarah Moore, Senior Vice President & Head of Travel, Capital One

Parveen Chander Kumar, Executive Vice President - Commercial, The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Gary Leff, Founder, View from the Wing

Scott Long, Senior Vice President, American Airlines AAdvantage

Alex Hunter, Head of Loyalty, International Airlines Group (IAG)

Kate Sherwood, Head of Loyalty and Partnerships, Qantas

Xavier Tausky, Vice President Loyalty, Qatar Airways

"Delivering a personalised, more rewarding loyalty experience is something oneworld and our member airlines obsess about every day. We are constantly looking for ways to add value by touching customers' day-to-day engagements, from how they shop to where they stay and how they bank," said Gilbert Ott, Director of Loyalty at oneworld. "Today's summit is an opportunity to explore how other sectors use technology, meet start-ups and create a future for loyalty that makes the most of customers' every interaction with oneworld and our partners."

Discovering emerging Loyalty innovation

Unique to the oneworld Loyalty Summit, live business investment pitches will provide start-ups with a powerful platform to put new ideas directly in front of industry decision makers and loyalty leaders. Each speed session will give summit attendees an early look at new technologies and business models that could help address some of the sector's biggest opportunities. The pitches include:

Reclaim Protocol - Managing loyalty fraud and digital verification

FrequentFan - Expanding redemption categories

WeatherPromise - Trip assurance for ancillaries

SmartMedia Technologies - Driving loyalty engagement

Rove - Untapped loyalty revenue

Bonafide - AI & brand loyalty identity

About oneworld:

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines - Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

press@oneworld.com

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