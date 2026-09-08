Medical Supplies Market worth $248.03 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Supplies Market is projected to reach USD 248.03 billion by 2031 from USD 194.76 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Supplies Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Medical Supplies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 194.76 billion

USD 194.76 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 248.03 billion

USD 248.03 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.39%

Medical Supplies Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

By type, the infusion & injectable supplies segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

By end user, hospitals led the medical supplies market, driven by rising patient admissions and increasing demand for continuous medical and surgical care.

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The global medical supplies market is growing steadily, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising healthcare spending, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Growing demand for timely diagnosis, treatment, infection prevention, and surgical care is driving adoption of medical supplies across hospitals, clinics, physician offices, and other healthcare settings. The market includes a wide range of products, including blood collection consumables, dialysis consumables, wound care products, radiology consumables, disinfectants, infusion and injectable supplies, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, catheters, sleep apnea supplies, and surgical supplies. Rising diagnostic testing, surgical procedures, dialysis treatments, and infection-control requirements are further fueling market demand.

Diagnostic Supplies Led the Medical Supplies Market by Type in 2025 and Are Expected to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period.

The medical supplies market, by type, is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, wound care consumables, radiology consumables, disinfectants, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, catheters, sleep apnea supplies, surgical supplies, and other medical supplies. Among these, diagnostic supplies accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and are projected to grow fastest over the forecast period. The segment's leading position is primarily attributed to the growing need for timely and accurate disease diagnosis, the increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, and the expanding use of diagnostic testing across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory care centers, and home healthcare settings. The expansion of preventive healthcare and routine screening initiatives, along with rising healthcare expenditure and investments in diagnostic infrastructure, is further strengthening demand for diagnostic supplies.

Hospitals to Remain the Dominant End User in the Medical Supplies Market.

The medical supplies market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and other healthcare facilities. Among these segments, hospitals hold the largest market share and are expected to retain their leading position throughout the forecast period. This dominance stems from the high volume of medical procedures performed in hospitals and the consistent need for a broad range of supplies, including diagnostic products, wound care materials, infusion products, catheters, surgical supplies, personal protective equipment, and sterilization products. The growing number of hospital admissions, along with the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, is increasing demand for specialized and critical care services. Furthermore, investments in hospital infrastructure, adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, and greater emphasis on infection prevention and patient safety are driving higher consumption of disposable and sterile medical supplies. The ongoing expansion of hospitals, particularly across emerging markets, is expected to further strengthen the hospital segment's position and support its continued leadership in the global medical supplies market. 2025.

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North America Dominates the Medical Supplies Market as Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-growing Region.

The global medical supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest market share, accounting for 40.75% in 2025. This leadership is supported by the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, extensive hospital networks, and strong demand for medical supplies across various healthcare settings. The region's high volume of surgical procedures, rising burden of chronic diseases, strict infection-control standards, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies are further driving market expansion. In addition, the presence of leading medical supply manufacturers and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure are expected to help North America retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the Medical Supplies companies include Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Baxter (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Convatec Inc. (UK), Abbott (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Stryker (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Cook Medical (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Medline Industries, LP (US), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Kerecis (Iceland), and Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China).

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Medical Supplies Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The medical supplies market is seeing increased investment activity, driven by demand for specialized devices, home healthcare, diagnostics, and chronic-disease management. Funding is increasingly focused on scalable, technology-enabled, and recurring-revenue businesses, with strong investor interest in diabetes care, surgical products, medical devices, and home medical equipment. Overall, the funding environment is shifting toward higher-growth, specialized healthcare solutions rather than commoditized supplies.

Revenue Shift Context

The medical supplies market is shifting from traditional, commodity-oriented products toward higher-value, specialized, and technology-enabled healthcare solutions. The global medical supplies market was valued at approximately USD 185.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 248.03 billion by 2031, representing a 7.39% CAGR. Much of this growth is driven by rising demand for diagnostic supplies, infusion and injectable products, advanced wound care, infection-control products, surgical disposables, and home-care supplies.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the medical supplies market in 2025 reflected ongoing consolidation across homecare, diabetes management, medical equipment, and specialized distribution. Buyers are increasingly targeting businesses with recurring patient demand, specialized products, and access to faster-growing home-based care channels. Notable transactions included Henry Schein's acquisition of Acentus, Staple Street Capital's acquisition of Avante Health Solutions, Cardinal Health's USD 1.1 billion acquisition of Advanced Diabetes Supply Group, and Sumitomo Corporation's acquisition of ActivStyle.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2025 Acquisition Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) ActivStyle (US) Sumitomo acquired ActivStyle, a provider of home medical supplies for patients with chronic conditions. The deal expands Sumitomo's U.S. healthcare platform and creates cross-selling opportunities with Quest, its diabetes-focused home medical equipment business. April 2025 Acquisition Cardinal Health (US) Advanced Diabetes Supply Group (US) Cardinal Health completed its USD 1.1 billion acquisition of ADS, a direct-to-patient provider of diabetes medical supplies that serves approximately 500,000 patients annually. The acquisition strengthens Cardinal Health's at-Home Solutions business. April 2025 Acquisition Mercedes Scientific (US) Bell Medical Services (US) Mercedes Scientific acquired Bell Medical Services, a supplier of medical and pharmaceutical products serving physician offices and healthcare providers in the Northeast. The transaction expanded Mercedes Scientific's distribution footprint and logistics capabilities. February 2025 Acquisition / Recapitalization Staple Street Capital (US) Avante Health Solutions (US) Staple Street Capital acquired Avante after its Chapter 11 restructuring. Avante provides aftermarket parts, service, repair, and refurbishment for medical equipment, giving the buyer exposure to the medical equipment lifecycle and services market. January 2025 Acquisition Henry Schein (US) Acentus (US) Henry Schein completed the acquisition of substantially all of Acentus's assets, a national supplier specializing in continuous glucose monitors. The transaction strengthened Henry Schein's homecare medical supplies platform.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players hold 15.72% of the market, indicating a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation shows that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, together accounting for about 26.27% of the total market share, are Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Google, Oracle, CrowdStrike, and Gen Digital. The presence of established IT giants such as Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Google, and Oracle, alongside specialized cybersecurity vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and CrowdStrike, reflects the market's broadening scope and suggests that future consolidation could come from either direction.

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