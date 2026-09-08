DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Sarcoidosis Market Forecast: Emerging Therapies and Increasing Disease Awareness to Drive Expansion by 2036 | DelveInsight

The sarcoidosis market is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years, supported by increasing disease awareness, improvements in diagnosis, and the growing need for effective long-term treatment options. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as KRP-R120 (Efzofitimod; Kyorin Pharmaceutical and aTyr Pharma), Brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), OATD-01 (Molecure), XTMAB-16 (Xentria), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Sarcoidosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sarcoidosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Sarcoidosis Market Summary

The total sarcoidosis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest sarcoidosis treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Sarcoidosis is a rare disease, with an estimated 150,000-200,000 cases in the US each year and approximately 27,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

new cases diagnosed annually. Leading sarcoidosis companies, such as Kyorin Pharmaceutical, aTyr Pharma, Priovant Therapeutics, Molecure, Xentria, OrphAI Therapeutics, Quince Therapeutics, MindMaze Therapeutics, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new sarcoidosis treatment drugs that can be available in the sarcoidosis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new sarcoidosis treatment drugs that can be available in the sarcoidosis market in the coming years. The promising sarcoidosis therapies in clinical trials include KRP-R120 (Efzofitimod), Brepocitinib, OATD-01, XTMAB-16, LAM-001, RLF-100, Aderamastat (FP-025), and others.

Discover latest insights on sarcoidosis therapeutics market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sarcoidosis-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Sarcoidosis Market

Growing Prevalence of Sarcoidosis: An increasing number of diagnosed cases across major markets is expanding the addressable patient population. Improved disease surveillance and recognition of extrapulmonary manifestations are further contributing to higher diagnosis rates.

An increasing number of diagnosed cases across major markets is expanding the addressable patient population. Improved disease surveillance and recognition of extrapulmonary manifestations are further contributing to higher diagnosis rates. Limitations of Existing Treatments: Corticosteroids remain a cornerstone of treatment, but their prolonged use can result in significant adverse effects. Concerns over steroid-related toxicity and inadequate responses in some patients are driving demand for alternative and steroid-sparing therapies.

Corticosteroids remain a cornerstone of treatment, but their prolonged use can result in significant adverse effects. Concerns over steroid-related toxicity and inadequate responses in some patients are driving demand for alternative and steroid-sparing therapies. Expansion of Targeted and Biologic Therapies: Growing understanding of the immune pathways involved in sarcoidosis is accelerating the development of targeted treatments, including biologics and other immune-modulating therapies. These approaches could provide more effective disease control for patients with refractory disease.

Growing understanding of the immune pathways involved in sarcoidosis is accelerating the development of targeted treatments, including biologics and other immune-modulating therapies. These approaches could provide more effective disease control for patients with refractory disease. Growing Clinical Development Activity: Increasing investment from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies has led to a more robust pipeline of sarcoidosis therapies including KRP-R120 (Efzofitimod; Kyorin Pharmaceutical and aTyr Pharma), Brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), OATD-01 (Molecure), XTMAB-16 (Xentria), LAM-001 (OrphAI Therapeutics/Quince Therapeutics), RLF-100 (MindMaze Therapeutics), Aderamastat (FP-025; Foresee Pharmaceuticals), and others. Multiple late-stage and mid-stage clinical programs are expected to generate important data over the coming years, supporting market expansion.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that among emerging therapies, efzofitimod is expected to achieve significant uptake following potential approval, supported by its novel immunomodulatory mechanism and ability to reduce corticosteroid dependence while preserving disease control. Its differentiated mechanism and favorable safety profile could position it as an attractive option for patients with chronic pulmonary sarcoidosis.

Sarcoidosis Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for sarcoidosis has progressed incrementally over the years; however, substantial unmet needs persist because of the limited number of therapies specifically developed for the disease.

At present, Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) remains the only FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated for symptomatic pulmonary sarcoidosis.

(repository corticotropin injection) remains the only FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated for symptomatic pulmonary sarcoidosis. Although corticosteroids and immunosuppressive therapies remain the cornerstone of management, their long-term use is associated with safety concerns, inconsistent treatment responses, and the risk of disease recurrence. These limitations have accelerated efforts to develop more targeted and disease-specific treatment strategies.

Among the emerging therapies, efzofitimod has attracted significant attention because of its novel immunomodulatory mechanism and potential to reduce reliance on corticosteroids in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.

Brepocitinib has shown promising clinical activity in cutaneous sarcoidosis and could provide a targeted option for addressing chronic inflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression.

has shown promising clinical activity in cutaneous sarcoidosis and could provide a targeted option for addressing chronic inflammatory pathways implicated in disease progression. OATD-01 is evaluating a potentially first-in-class chitinase inhibition approach designed to influence granulomatous inflammation and fibrotic processes, while XTMAB-16 has progressed into mid-stage clinical development, with topline results anticipated to provide further insights into its therapeutic value.

is evaluating a potentially first-in-class chitinase inhibition approach designed to influence granulomatous inflammation and fibrotic processes, while has progressed into mid-stage clinical development, with topline results anticipated to provide further insights into its therapeutic value. Collectively, these pipeline therapies employ diverse mechanisms of action and could broaden the treatment landscape beyond traditional immunosuppressive approaches.

Overall, the sarcoidosis market across the 7MM is projected to expand steadily through 2036, driven by improvements in disease diagnosis and the increasing development of targeted treatment candidates.

As these therapies advance through clinical development, agents offering steroid-sparing effects, enhanced safety, and potential disease-modifying benefits could substantially transform the treatment paradigm.

This evolving pipeline may also unlock significant commercial opportunities within a market that currently has a relatively limited range of approved disease-specific treatment options.

Sarcoidosis Competitive Landscape

Some of the sarcoidosis drugs under development include KRP-R120 (Efzofitimod; Kyorin Pharmaceutical and aTyr Pharma), Brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), OATD-01 (Molecure), XTMAB-16 (Xentria), LAM-001 (OrphAI Therapeutics/Quince Therapeutics), RLF-100 (MindMaze Therapeutics), Aderamastat (FP-025; Foresee Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical and aTyr Pharma's Efzofitimod is an innovative biologic immunomodulator under clinical development for interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of immune-mediated conditions characterized by lung inflammation and fibrosis, or permanent scarring. Derived from a tRNA synthetase, efzofitimod selectively targets activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2, with the aim of resolving inflammation without causing broad immune suppression and potentially slowing or preventing fibrotic disease progression.

The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT study in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc, also known as scleroderma)-associated ILD. In addition, aTyr has submitted a protocol to the FDA for a global Phase 3 trial evaluating efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a significant form of ILD. Given the limited treatment options available for these ILD subtypes, there remains a significant need for safer, more effective disease-modifying therapies that can improve patient outcomes.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to efzofitimod for the treatment of sarcoidosis, along with Fast Track Designation (FTD) for pulmonary sarcoidosis. In Europe, the European Commission has awarded efzofitimod Orphan Drug Designation for sarcoidosis following a positive recommendation from the EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP). In Japan, the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has granted Kyorin Pharmaceutical Orphan Drug Designation for efzofitimod in the treatment of sarcoidosis.

Priovant Therapeutics' Brepocitinib is an investigational oral dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor being developed for a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, including cutaneous sarcoidosis. The therapy was assessed in the Phase 2 BEACON trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral brepocitinib in adults with cutaneous sarcoidosis. Following encouraging results from the Phase 2 BEACON study, Priovant intends to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis in 2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the sarcoidosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the sarcoidosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the pulmonary sarcoidosis market @ Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Sarcoidosis Market

In July 2026, aTyr Pharma, Inc. presented a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial evaluating efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a significant type of interstitial lung disease, at the 2026 Congress of the World Association of Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG), held July 15-17, 2026, in Porto, Portugal.

presented a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial evaluating efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, a significant type of interstitial lung disease, at the 2026 Congress of the World Association of Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG), held July 15-17, 2026, in Porto, Portugal. In May 2026, Xentria presented the latest update on XTMAB-16 in sarcoidosis. XTMAB-16 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, without unexpected TNF-inhibitor class effects. Preliminary efficacy signals suggest that XTMAB-16 may facilitate corticosteroid reduction while preserving lung function and improving patient-reported outcomes.

presented the latest update on XTMAB-16 in sarcoidosis. XTMAB-16 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, without unexpected TNF-inhibitor class effects. Preliminary efficacy signals suggest that XTMAB-16 may facilitate corticosteroid reduction while preserving lung function and improving patient-reported outcomes. In May 2026, aTyr Pharma announced the path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, following the receipt of the official meeting minutes from a Type C meeting with the UUS FDA. The purpose of the meeting was to review the results of the Phase III EFZO-FIT study and determine the next steps for the program in pulmonary sarcoidosis.

announced the path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, following the receipt of the official meeting minutes from a Type C meeting with the UUS FDA. The purpose of the meeting was to review the results of the Phase III EFZO-FIT study and determine the next steps for the program in pulmonary sarcoidosis. In February 2026, Priovant Therapeutics announced positive results from the Phase II BEACON study evaluating brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis. The BEACON study is the first ever industry-sponsored placebo-controlled trial in the indication to read out positively.

Sarcoidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The sarcoidosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current sarcoidosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Sarcoidosis most commonly occurs in individuals between the ages of 20 and 60. While it was originally recognized in younger adults, current clinical observations show that over half of cases are now diagnosed in patients over 40 years old.

The sarcoidosis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis

Total Treated Cases of Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Sarcoidosis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis, and Total Treated Cases of Sarcoidosis Key Sarcoidosis Companies Kyorin Pharmaceutical, aTyr Pharma, Priovant Therapeutics, Molecure, Xentria, OrphAI Therapeutics, Quince Therapeutics, MindMaze Therapeutics, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Sarcoidosis Therapies KRP-R120 (Efzofitimod), Brepocitinib, OATD-01, XTMAB-16, LAM-001, RLF-100, Aderamastat (FP-025), Acthar Gel, and others

Scope of the Sarcoidosis Market Report

Sarcoidosis Patient Population Forecast

Sarcoidosis Therapeutics Market Size

Sarcoidosis Pipeline Analysis

Sarcoidosis Market Size and Trends

Sarcoidosis Market Opportunity

Sarcoidosis Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the sarcoidosis drug market @ Sarcoidosis Drugs

Table of Contents

1 Sarcoidosis Market Key Insights 2 Sarcoidosis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Sarcoidosis 6 Sarcoidosis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Sarcoidosis By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Sarcoidosis By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Sarcoidosis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Sarcoidosis 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis in the United States 8.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis in the United States 8.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sarcoidosis in the United States 8.4.4 Total Treated Cases of Sarcoidosis in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Sarcoidosis 11 Emerging Sarcoidosis Therapies 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Sarcoidosis 11.2 KRP-R120 (Efzofitimod): Kyorin Pharmaceutical and aTyr Pharma 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics 12 Sarcoidosis Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Sarcoidosis 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Sarcoidosis 12.4 Key Sarcoidosis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Sarcoidosis in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Sarcoidosis Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Sarcoidosis in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Sarcoidosis by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Sarcoidosis Market 12.8 Japan Sarcoidosis Market 13 Unmet Needs of Sarcoidosis 14 SWOT Analysis of Sarcoidosis 15 KOL Views of Sarcoidosis 15.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Sarcoidosis 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market accesess and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Sarcoidosis Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Sarcoidosis Market Report Methodology

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