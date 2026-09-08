Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: An Easy Protein for Low-Effort Meals: Tinned Fish

by Allison Stowell

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Mediterranean Antipasto Tuna Salad - 2 Guiding Stars

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

The American Heart Association recommends consuming fish at least twice per week to lower risk of heart disease. Tinned fish can help you meet this goal. It's a shelf-stable, cost-effective protein that makes quick meals more accessible. And today's tinned fish goes far beyond just tuna. There are many unique options to help you create flavorful dishes with little effort.

You will find tinned tuna, salmon, mackerel, trout, sardines, anchovies, and more on your grocery store shelves. All of these products are high in protein and essential omega fats, with most options low in mercury. Sardines, salmon, and mackerel are also high in vitamin D. And the edible bones in some tinned fish are a helpful source of calcium and phosphorus. That said, tinned fish may also contain sodium, saturated fat, or other attributes you're likely seeking to limit. Go for Guiding Stars-earning options to select the most nutritious choice.

Try Tinned Fish in These Easy Dishes

Deconstructed Sushi: Flavor tinned salmon with a blend of low-sodium soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and a bit of honey. Enjoy with diced avocado, sliced cucumber, and sushi rice. Scoop it up with seaweed snacks (or turn it into a grain bowl with seaweed as an additional topping).

Mediterranean Salad: Combine tinned fish with desired ingredients like no-salt-added beans, artichokes, grape tomatoes, and red onion. Season as needed and enjoy over greens.

Pizza: If you're looking for a unique pizza that combines sweet, salty, and savory, try Provençal Onion Pizza. Topped with onions, capers, and anchovies, it offers just the right amount of decadence while still nutritious.

Lettuce Wraps: Combine tinned fish with finely diced celery, crushed cashews, cilantro, ginger, and a bit of sesame oil. Scoop onto bibb lettuce. Add sliced carrot, celery, fresh lime juice, and sesame seeds.

Tahini Tuna Salad: Pass on traditional tuna salad. Instead, assemble this dish that comes together in minutes, elevating tuna salad with tahini and spices in place of mayonnaise. It also gets a protein boost from chickpeas.

Pan Bagnat: Sure, you can make a traditional tuna sandwich. Or you can use tuna or other tinned fish to make a Pan Bagnat.

Easy Spring Rolls: Gently dip rice paper in warm water to make it pliable. Then add tinned fish and thinly sliced carrots and cucumber to the center of the paper, along with avocado, bean sprouts, or other ingredients. Fold in the edges first, then roll bottom to top to make a spring roll. (This spring roll recipe provides more instructions and includes a quick dipping sauce.)

Cornmeal Cakes: If you're looking for a fun addition to your seafood menu, make protein-rich Spicy Salmon Cornmeal Cakes. Serve over soft greens for an easy but "guest-worthy" plate.

Looking for More?

These recipes get a boost or come together with tinned fish:

Tuscan Tuna Salad

Salmon Macaroni Salad

Mediterranean Fish Chowder with Potatoes & Kale

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana's Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-an-easy-protein-for-low-effort-meals-tinned-fish-1218072