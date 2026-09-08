Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Certificate Authority Market to Reach USD 397.14 Mn by 2031 with Cloud Deployment Capturing 57.83% of Revenue, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the certificate authority market, providing a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, technology trends, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. According to the study, the certificate authority market size is estimated to grow from USD 232.31 million in 2026 to USD 397.14 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market is being shaped by shorter certificate lifecycles, growing machine-identity requirements, cloud-based public key infrastructure (PKI), DevSecOps-led automation, stringent cybersecurity regulations, and the increasing need to secure digital transactions and connected systems.

The continued expansion of cloud-native infrastructure and zero-trust architecture is increasing demand for secure digital identities, while shorter certificate lifecycles are pushing organizations toward automated issuance, renewal, and monitoring. At the same time, growing adoption of cloud-based PKI and DevSecOps workflows is enabling faster certificate provisioning and creating opportunities for providers supporting multi-cloud environments, machine identities, and high-volume certificate management.

Certificate Authority Market Trends Driving Automated Digital Trust

Shorter Certificate Lifecycles Accelerate Certificate Automation

Shorter certificate validity periods are increasing the frequency of certificate issuance, renewal, replacement, and revocation, making manual management increasingly difficult. Enterprises are therefore adopting automated certificate lifecycle platforms integrated with DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines to monitor inventories, trigger renewals, and distribute certificates across growing cloud, application, API, and microservice environments.

Cloud-Based PKI Expands Across Enterprise Infrastructure

Cloud-based PKI is gaining adoption as organizations increasingly manage certificate issuance through APIs, infrastructure-as-code, and automated deployment workflows. The approach simplifies certificate lifecycle management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while reducing reliance on physical infrastructure, although concerns around vendor lock-in, certificate portability, and centralized control may influence enterprise procurement decisions.

DevSecOps and Machine Identity Drive Certificate Automation

The expansion of DevSecOps, containers, APIs, microservices, and zero-trust architecture is increasing demand for automated certificate issuance and machine-identity management. Organizations require platforms that can dynamically issue and rotate short-lived certificates, discover and monitor certificate inventories, enforce policies, and manage authentication across large volumes of applications, workloads, devices, and machine-to-machine connections.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Organizations evaluating opportunities in the Certificate Authority Market need research that clearly captures the shift toward automated certificate management, cloud-based PKI, and growing machine-identity requirements. Mordor Intelligence combines extensive primary research with rigorous secondary analysis to provide balanced, evidence-based insights that support informed business decisions across the evolving digital trust landscape."

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/certificate-authority-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Geographic Analysis of the Certificate Authority Market

North America retained a leading position in the Certificate Authority Market, supported by mature cybersecurity infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, zero-trust initiatives, and stringent regulatory requirements. Enterprises and government organizations are increasingly using digital certificates across devices, workloads, APIs, applications, and secure communications. Growing cybersecurity investments and payment-security requirements are further supporting demand for automated certificate management.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, driven by expanding cloud adoption, digital payments, mobile commerce, connected devices, and government digitalization initiatives. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing increasing demand for secure digital transactions, digital identity infrastructure, cloud applications, and connected systems.

Europe remains strategically important due to its extensive regulatory framework covering digital trust, cybersecurity, and qualified trust services. The implementation of eIDAS 2.0 is supporting the development of cross-border digital identity and trust services, while organizations across regulated industries continue to strengthen certificate governance, authentication, and digital trust infrastructure.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Certificate Authority Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Awareness of Secure Web Access

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations and Compliance Mandates

4.2.3 Surge in E-Commerce and Online Transactions

4.2.4 Expansion of Cloud-Based PKI Services

4.2.5 DevSecOps-Led Certificate Automation

4.2.6 Machine-Identity Demand in Zero-Trust Networks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Security-Certificate Awareness in Emerging SMBs

4.3.2 Prevalence of Self-Signed Certificates

4.3.3 Certificate Lifecycle Complexity at Hyperscale

4.3.4 Regulatory Uncertainty on Post-Quantum Standards

4.4 Evaluation of Critical Regulatory Framework

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Certificate Types

5.1.1.1 SSL/TLS Certificates

5.1.1.2 Code-Signing Certificates

5.1.1.3 Secure Email Certificates

5.1.1.4 Authentication Client Certificates

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3 By End-User Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 IT and Telecom

5.3.3 Retail and E-Commerce

5.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.5 Government and Public Sector

5.4 By Certificate Validation Level

5.4.1 Domain Validation

5.4.2 Organization Validation

5.4.3 Extended Validation

5.5 By Deployment Model

5.5.1 On-Premise

5.5.2 Cloud

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.4 Asia Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/certificate-authority-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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