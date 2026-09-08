Hindustan Zinc Limited: Hindustan Zinc's 3rd Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon Draws Record 9,700 Runners

UDAIPUR, India, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally, hosted the 3rd edition of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in Udaipur today, drawing over 9,700 runners across on-ground and virtual formats, a nearly 45% increase over the previous edition, with participants from 27 Indian states and six countries.

The marathon celebrates Udaipur's identity as Zinc City, rooted in the region's ancient zinc legacy dating back thousands of years. Today, Hindustan Zinc carries this legacy forward, making the marathon a celebration of both the city and the metal that has been integral to its history. The marathon drew running communities from Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram, and international participants from the United States, Sweden, Italy, Japan, Indonesia and Kenya.

Mr. Amarendu Prakash, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said: "Seeing over 9,700 runners come together in Udaipur is a powerful reflection of how far this marathon has come in just three editions. Our ambition is to see India's Most Beautiful Marathon emerge among the country's most sought-after running experiences and take the spirit of Zinc City to the world."

The growing scale of the marathon is also contributing to Udaipur's emergence as a sports tourism destination while putting it on the global running calendar.

Runners raced against the backdrop of Fateh Sagar Lake and the Aravalli ranges, joining the RunForZeroHunger initiative. Mukesh Kumar won the men's Half Marathon in 1:08:47, while Pooja led the women's category in 1:26:09. In the 10 km race, Tehender won the men's title in 32:01 and Kumari Parru won the women's in 36:49. Every finisher received a Zinc Finisher Medal crafted from Hindustan Zinc's 99.99% pure zinc.

Billed as 'India's Most Beautiful Marathon', the event featured the 21.097 km Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km categories, along with a Champions Race for communities from rural Rajasthan. Participants ranged from competitive athletes to first-time runners, senior citizens, women-led fitness communities, corporate teams and specially-abled runners.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

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