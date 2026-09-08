

NX new model (prototype)

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus world premiered the updated NX on September 1. The model is scheduled to be introduced across global markets from the end of 2026.Since its debut in 2014 as the first compact crossover SUV from Lexus, the NX has earned acclaim from customers around the world for its agile urban driving performance, stylish design, and other distinctive qualities. As of the end of July 2026, cumulative sales have reached approximately 1.9M units across more than 90 countries and regions, establishing the NX as a core model in the global Lexus SUV lineup.Since its founding in 1989, Lexus has remained committed to a spirit of innovation, at Japan Mobility Show 2025, Lexus introduced its brand message, "DISCOVER-Imitate No One," declaring its commitment to further transforming the brand to deliver unique experiences for every customer. Guided by the theme "DISCOVER YOUR EDGE," the new NX was developed to bring fresh inspiration to customers' everyday lives, broaden their horizons, and unlock new possibilities. While staying true to the balance of sportiness and utility that has defined generations of NX, the model has been transformed for the electrified era with an all-new hybrid system that elevates driving performance, complemented by refreshed exterior and interior designs. The dynamic exterior heightens anticipation and excitement for the drive even before stepping inside, while the simple, horizontal themed interior creates an open, relaxed atmosphere for all occupants. In addition, the newly introduced "Sensory Concierge" uses personalized lighting and fragrance to envelop occupants in a relaxing, living room-like atmosphere, delivering the diverse range of experiences unique to NX.Kunihiko Endo, Chief Engineer, Lexus InternationalSince its debut as a sporty and stylish compact SUV showcasing both performance and design, the NX has continued to pursue new value without being bound by convention. The appeal it has built over the years has resonated with customers as being "just right" for their individual lifestyles, earning their continued support.For the new model, the theme "DISCOVER YOUR EDGE" guided us in our goal of keeping the NX an exciting and inspiring presence. We developed the NX with the desire to create a vehicle that, from the moment you get in and start driving, makes you feel as though your world and possibilities are beginning to expand. Rather than simply heading straight to your destination, you may find yourself wanting to take the long way around. What kind of vehicle could inspire that feeling We approached development with that question constantly in mind.DISCOVER YOUR EDGE-rather than playing it safe and settling for "good enough," it means challenging yourself to explore new possibilities. With that vision in mind, we created a simple, clean cockpit, sporty driving performance further refined through electrification technology, greater flexibility in charging, and a comfortable cabin where occupants can select illumination and fragrances to suit their mood. While staying true to the NX's distinctive balance of sportiness and utility, we have evolved it into a model that unlocks new possibilities for each driver and brings new experiences and excitement to their lives. We hope you will look forward to the new NX becoming the perfect companion for every journey.*1 Specifications may vary by region*2 Tentative figures for vehicles under development*3 Tentative figures for vehicles under development in EPA mode*4 Tentative figures for vehicles under development in WLTP mode*5 Tentative figures for vehicles under development in WLTC mode"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.About Beyond Zero: https://global.toyota/en/mobility/beyond-zero/Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Lexus InternationalCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.