Genhealth AI: GenHealth.ai Raises $16.5 Million Series A to Build AI Agents That Run the Medical Back Office

Flare Capital Partners leads the round, bringing total funding to $30 million. GenHealth's AI agents complete intake, eligibility, prior authorization, billing, and denials inside the systems providers already use, with customers getting paid 30%+ more.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / GenHealth.ai, the healthcare AI company building AI agents that run the medical back office, today announced a $16.5 million Series A led by Flare Capital Partners. Existing investors Craft Ventures and Obvious Ventures participated, along with new investors Eniac Ventures, InHealth Ventures, Epsilon Health Investors, and ARTIS. The round brings GenHealth's total funding to $30 million.

The United States spends about $1 trillion a year on healthcare administration, and most of that work is still done by people clicking through systems that do not talk to each other. Getting care approved and paid for means hundreds of actions across EHRs, payer portals, fax lines, and phone calls. Those bottlenecks delay treatment for patients and leave providers and suppliers chasing revenue they have already earned.

GenHealth's AI agents connect those systems and carry the work through to completion. The agents run intake, eligibility verification, prior authorization, billing, denials, and custom workflows end to end, inside the EHR, payer portals, fax, and phone systems a practice already uses. A practice brings GenHealth on the way it would hire a person: staff show the agents how they work, the practice creates user accounts for the AI, and the agents learn those exact workflows before going live. GenHealth's US-based billing team handles exceptions, and staff stay in the loop for decisions that need judgment.

"The problem with automating healthcare administration was never just the AI. It's that the AI is not connected to the systems providers already use, like the EHRs, plan portals, fax, and bank accounts," said Ricky Sahu, CEO and co-founder of GenHealth.ai. "At GenHealth we built those connections ourselves and created rails for workflows to run on, with context from our own model trained on 140 million patients. The result is patients getting care faster and providers getting paid over 30% more, which is unheard of in RCM."

GenHealth was founded in 2023 by Sahu and Ethan Siegel after Sahu's decade building interoperability APIs for the largest US health plans at 1upHealth and CareJourney. The company's agents are built on its Large Medical Model, a foundation model trained on the coded claims and clinical histories of more than 140 million patients.

"Provider organizations do not need another system of record. They need the work done," said Vic Lanio, Partner at Flare Capital Partners. "GenHealth is not just agentified SaaS. They have agents working alongside humans, in the providers' current systems, completing the work. That's why we led this round."

Customers include medical groups, durable medical equipment suppliers, and health plans. "We transitioned to GenHealth for full-service intake and billing and couldn't be happier," said Jack Bachman, CEO and Owner of Piedmont Medical Solutions. "By leveraging AI to make the process faster and easier, they've automated more work with better results than our previous outsourced team, which was five times their size. As a true partner that does not use offshore billing workers, they catch problems sooner and offer a level of transparency we never had before."

GenHealth will use the funding to grow its engineering and go-to-market teams, extend its agents into additional workflows for provider groups and health plans, and continue improving the model underneath them. The company has grown to more than 20 employees since its seed round and is hiring across engineering, operations, and go-to-market. Open roles are listed at https://genhealth.ai/jobs .

About GenHealth.ai

GenHealth.ai builds AI agents that run the medical back office. Its agents complete intake, eligibility, prior authorization, billing, and denials end to end inside the EHRs, payer portals, fax lines, and phone systems that providers already use, with US-based billers and customer staff in the loop for exceptions. GenHealth's agents are built on its Large Medical Model, trained on the coded claims and clinical histories of more than 140 million patients. The company is headquartered in Boston and works with medical groups, DME suppliers, and health plans. Learn more at https://genhealth.ai .

About Flare Capital Partners

Flare Capital Partners is a Boston-based venture capital firm focused on healthcare technology. The firm invests in early-stage companies transforming the business of healthcare and partners with leading health systems, health plans, and industry executives. Learn more at https://www.flarecapital.com .

Media Contact

Mike Maseda

VP of Revenue & Operations, GenHealth.ai

marketing@genhealth.ai

SOURCE: Genhealth AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genhealth.ai-raises-16.5-million-series-a-to-build-ai-agents-that-run-1218074