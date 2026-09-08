MineLink AI Launches AI-Powered MSHA Compliance Platform for U.S. Mines

Now available on iOS, Android and the web, MineLink AI brings workplace examinations, Part 46 and Part 48 training, Part 50 reporting, equipment inspections, citation management and audit preparation into one mining-specific compliance platform.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / MineLink AI today announced the full release of its AI-powered MSHA compliance software for U.S. mining operations, giving mine safety directors and managers one platform to manage critical compliance records, inspections, training, corrective actions and audit preparation. MineLink AI is now available through the Apple App Store, Google Play and the web.

Built specifically around the compliance requirements faced by U.S. mines, MineLink AI replaces disconnected spreadsheets, paper forms, binders and general-purpose safety software with a centralized system designed around actual MSHA workflows.

The platform includes workplace examinations, MSHA Part 50 reporting, Forms 7000-1 and 7000-2, Part 46 and Part 48 training management, pre-operational equipment inspections, contractor onboarding, SDS and PPE documentation, corrective-action management, citation tracking and multi-site compliance oversight.

MineLink AI uses proprietary artificial intelligence throughout these workflows to help safety teams analyze information, identify potential compliance issues, prepare documentation, manage corrective actions and maintain more complete compliance records.

"Mine safety teams have an enormous amount of responsibility, but much of the infrastructure available to them still relies on paperwork, spreadsheets and software that was never designed specifically for mining," said Nash Bowen, Founder and CEO of MineLink AI. "We built MineLink to give a safety director one place to manage the compliance work they are already responsible for every day - and to use AI to make that work faster, more organized and easier to act on."

One System for MSHA Compliance

MineLink AI is designed to serve as a central compliance system for mine safety teams rather than another isolated inspection or document-management application.

Safety managers can use MineLink AI to manage:

Workplace examinations and associated adverse-condition follow-up

MSHA Part 50 reporting , including Forms 7000-1 and 7000-2

Part 46 and Part 48 miner training records

New-miner, experienced-miner, refresher and task training

Pre-operational equipment inspections

Corrective and preventive actions

Contractor onboarding and site-specific documentation

SDS, PPE and hazard communication records

MSHA citations, abatement actions and supporting evidence

Compliance deadlines and record status

Multiple mine sites through centralized management

By connecting these records, MineLink AI can help safety personnel see compliance activity as a single system rather than a collection of unrelated forms and files.

For example, a recorded condition can be connected to the corresponding corrective action and evidence of correction. Citation records can remain tied to supporting documentation and abatement activity. Training status can be monitored across individual miners and sites rather than reconstructed when records are requested.

Preparing for an MSHA Inspection in One Click

A central feature of MineLink AI is its MSHA Audit Binder, designed to dramatically simplify record production when an inspector arrives.

Safety personnel select a mine and date range, and MineLink AI compiles available compliance documentation into a structured, indexed PDF.

The Audit Binder can include workplace examinations, Part 50 filings, miner training certifications, equipment inspections, contractor records, SDS and PPE documentation, corrective actions and prior citation records.

Instead of locating records across filing cabinets, spreadsheets, email attachments and separate systems during an inspection, a mine can maintain its compliance documentation continuously and produce an organized record set on demand.

MineLink AI can generate a typical 12-month single-site Audit Binder in under a minute.

AI Designed Around Mining Compliance

MineLink AI was developed as an AI-native compliance platform rather than adding an AI interface to a traditional EHS system.

Its proprietary AI capabilities are integrated across the platform to assist with analyzing compliance information, identifying issues, preparing MSHA documentation, interpreting records, recommending next actions, identifying patterns and helping safety personnel determine where attention may be required.

The objective is not to replace the mine's safety professionals or its compliance responsibilities.

Instead, MineLink AI is designed to reduce the administrative burden surrounding compliance so mine safety directors and managers can spend more of their time managing safety and less time reconstructing documentation.

Built for the People Responsible for Keeping Mines Compliant

MineLink AI is primarily designed for mine safety directors, safety managers and other personnel responsible for maintaining MSHA compliance.

The platform can be used by individual mines as well as organizations operating multiple locations. Each mine maintains its own compliance records and MSHA information while authorized personnel can oversee activity across sites.

Mobile access also allows inspections, examinations, signatures, photographs and other compliance information to be captured closer to where the work actually occurs.

For quarry and aggregate operations, MineLink AI supports workflows including Part 46 training, mobile workplace examinations, equipment inspections and contractor onboarding for operations involving sand and gravel, crushed stone and other surface mining activities.

Available Now on iOS, Android and the Web

MineLink AI is available now through the Apple App Store, Google Play and the web.

Pricing is $499.99 per mine per month, and operators can begin with a 14-day free trial.

Mine operators and safety professionals can learn more, start a trial or request a demonstration at MineLink-AI.com.

About MineLink AI

MineLink AI is an AI-powered MSHA compliance software platform built specifically for U.S. mining operations. The platform brings workplace examinations, MSHA Part 50 reporting, Part 46 and Part 48 training management, equipment inspections, contractor documentation, corrective actions, citation management and audit preparation into a unified compliance system.

MineLink AI uses proprietary artificial intelligence throughout its compliance workflows to help mine safety personnel organize records, identify potential issues, prepare documentation and manage the ongoing work required to maintain mine compliance.

MineLink AI is available on the web, iOS and Android.

Learn more: MineLink-AI.com

Contact:

Nash Bowen

nash@kronoscapital.us

(423) 498-9336

SOURCE: MineLink AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/minelink-ai-launches-ai-powered-msha-compliance-platform-for-u.s.-mines-1218082