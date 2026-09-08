Prestigious Accolade Recognizes Sensereo's Next-Generation Approach to Creating Healthier, Smarter Indoor Environments

Sensereo, an environmental intelligence company developing next-generation sensing products for safer, healthier and smarter living, was presented with the prestigious IFA Berlin Innovation Award for its Airo modular indoor air quality system. The award was presented during IFA Berlin on Thursday, Sept. 4, recognizing Airo for its innovative approach to helping consumers better understand and manage the quality of their indoor environments.

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Winner of a 2026 IFA Innovation Award, Airo is Sensereo's flagship environmental intelligence platform, combining advanced sensing technology with a modular design that allows users to monitor multiple aspects of indoor air quality and environmental conditions through a single, consumer-friendly system. Designed to transform complex environmental data into useful, actionable information, Airo helps households better understand the air they breathe and take steps toward creating healthier indoor spaces.

Praised by the IFA Berlin evaluators who presented award as "the most advanced air quality monitor that judges have seen," Airo is Sensereo's flagship environmental intelligence platform, combining advanced sensing technology with a modular design that allows users to monitor multiple aspects of indoor air quality and environmental conditions through a single, consumer-friendly system. Designed to transform complex environmental data into useful, actionable information, Airo helps households better understand the air they breathe and take steps toward creating healthier indoor spaces.

"Receiving an IFA Berlin Innovation Award is tremendous validation of what our team set out to accomplish with Airo," said Roy Chen, Founder and CEO of Sensereo. "We wanted to create a product that combines sophisticated environmental sensing technology with an experience that is genuinely useful and accessible to consumers. To have Airo recognized at one of the world's most important technology events affirms both the quality of the product and our belief that environmental intelligence will become an increasingly important part of the smart home."

For additional information, please contact Sensereo Business Development Manager Carl Liu at carl.liu@sensereo.co.uk or +8618617167164.

About Sensereo

Sensereo is an environmental intelligence company developing next-generation sensing products for safer, healthier and smarter living. By combining advanced sensing technology, thoughtful design and Matter-over-Thread smart-home connectivity, Sensereo brings professional-grade performance to consumer-friendly devices. From the MS-1 Matter-over-Thread smoke alarm and MSC-1 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm to its flagship Airo modular air quality system, Sensereo is building a future in which every home can intelligently sense, understand and respond to its environment.

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