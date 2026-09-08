London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme has opened a private, appointment-only Biometric Enrolment Suite in central London, giving citizens and their families a discreet, comfortable setting in which to complete biometric enrolment. Appointments are now available to book on the official Government portal, via authorised agents.





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Located at International Merchant Bank Limited (IMBL), a global private and corporate banking organisation, in The Royal Exchange, London, the Suite forms part of the Federation's wider biometric collection network. The same Government standards for biometric collection and data handling apply as at every other authorised collection location; only the setting and level of service differ.

A private enrolment experience

The Suite operates by appointment only, with each visit hosted individually in a private lounge setting rather than a shared waiting area. Appointments can be arranged flexibly, including outside conventional office hours, to suit citizens' schedules.

A personal touch

Clients will be hosted by a dedicated relationship manager for an elevated experience. Refreshments are available throughout, alongside family-friendly touches for children accompanying their parents.

Fees

Statutory biometric enrolment fees remain unchanged: US$2,500 for the main adult applicant, US$2,000 for a second adult and US$1,300 for a child under 16, payable exclusively through the official Government platform.

The Suite's private VIP service carries an additional flat fee of US$500 per person, separate from the Government's statutory fees.

For all applicants, a 10 per cent reduction currently applies to the biometric enrolment fee for applicants applying by 31 December 2026.

Booking

Citizens should continue to coordinate appointments through their authorised agent, who remain the primary booking channel.

'This Suite allows us to give every family the time and care they deserve, in a private, comfortable setting, while maintaining the standards that have underpinned this Programme for four decades,' said His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.

"We are proud to support the Federation in bringing this enhanced level of service to citizens and their families. As a financial institution founded in St. Kitts and Nevis with an increasingly global presence, IMBL is committed to representing the Federation internationally with the highest standards of professionalism, service and integrity. Hosting the VIP Biometric Enrolment Suite at the Royal Exchange is a natural extension of that commitment." said Adhar Srivastava, Founder & Chairman, of International Merchant Bank.

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme is the world's first citizenship programme, providing families with secure wealth diversification and multi-generational opportunity through investment in Caribbean excellence.

About IMBL

International Merchant Bank Limited (IMBL) is a St. Kitts and Nevis-based international bank providing private, corporate, institutional banking services to clients globally. Founded with a focus on cross-border banking, trade finance and international commerce, IMBL has developed a global network of banking and financial institution relationships. The Bank serves sophisticated global clients across multiple markets and maintains a representative presence in London at The Royal Exchange.

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