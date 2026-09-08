Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: PAYG) (TSX: PAYI) (TSX: PAYU) ("Brompton") announces distributions for September 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):

Ticker Amount Per Share Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF PAYG $ 0.20 Brompton Utilities & Infrastructure HighPay ETF PAYI $ 0.16 Brompton U.S. Equity HighPay ETF PAYU $ 0.20

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Dates Payment Dates September 15, 2026 September 23, 2026 September 30, 2026 October 8, 2026

About Brompton Funds

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313352