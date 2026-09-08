Vertice launches Ana, the AI negotiation agent for software purchases

Trained on the world's largest procurement intelligence dataset, and having already negotiated $500 million in spend across more than 4,000 negotiations, Ana brings negotiation expertise to every software purchase at limitless scale, delivering 18% savings and cutting renewal cycles by 15 days

The launch comes as Gartner predicts that by 2028, 90% of B2B buying will become intermediated by AI agents.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the AI procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, today announced the launch of Ana, its AI negotiation agent for software purchases. Ana gives procurement teams the capacity required to run considered, data-backed negotiations across their entire tech stack, with reporting, predictive outcomes, auditability and reasoning.

Vertice data shows that 1 in 7 software contracts auto-renews without oversight. Specifically within tail spend, the picture is even worse: 3 in 4 contracts renew unreviewed, meaning vendor price uplifts, terms updates and changes in vendors' compliance go unchallenged.

Ana - the Autonomous Negotiation Agent - removes the capacity constraint preventing cost and risk oversight being applied throughout the entire stack. It runs unlimited numbers of custom negotiations simultaneously on customers' behalf, building scenario-specific strategies, selecting the most powerful levers and sequences for the situation, modelling the most likely outcomes at every step, drafting every interaction, and tracking every vendor exchange.

Vertice's agent operates either autonomously end to end, or as a copilot should teams prefer to review each round of negotiations. Customers can prioritize specific outcomes, such as price, payment terms or contract length; give Ana their vendor history for context; and set the negotiation tone. Exchanges are drafted in the customer's own voice, learned from previous email dialogue. From a short intake, a negotiation is running in minutes, with no lengthy implementation and no ceiling on contract value.

Ana's expertise is grounded in Vertice's proprietary procurement intelligence dataset - the largest of its kind, spanning 250,000+ negotiated contracts, $75 billion+ in global indirect spend, and 2 million+ price points across 32,000+ SaaS vendors. No other negotiation agent has been trained on this depth of real-world indirect procurement experience.

The AI procurement agent has already performed over 4,000 live software negotiations, achieving an average 18% savings and cutting purchasing cycles by 15 days. Some example scenarios and outcomes:

Ana saved 31.2% on a LinkedIn Sales Navigator renewal, completed in just 27 days.

When a vendor pushed for a 20% increase in licence count at renewal, Ana used usage data to show the customer's consumption was actually falling. The renewal closed 11.8% below the previous year's spend.

Ana used its knowledge of other vendors' pricing to introduce competitive tension at the ideal moment, challenging a vendor's offer and saving 21.3% on the final contract.

Vertice's AI procurement agent automatically enforced a customer's data protection policies on a new software vendor, ensuring they provided subprocessor transparency and evidence of SOC 2 Type II certification.

Eldar Tuvey, Founder and CEO, Vertice, said:

"Most procurement teams only have the capacity to oversee a fraction of their software spend. The rest gets waved through. Ana changes the equation. She brings market evidence, probabilistic outcome modelling, and the pattern recognition of hundreds of thousands of expert negotiations to every contract. She knows what good looks like. She knows where there's room to move. And she knows how to get there - at a scale no headcount plan can match."

Accessible through Vertice's award-winning intelligent procurement platform, Ana provides:

Real-time benchmarking : Every negotiation anchored against Vertice's dataset, including price benchmarks and peer comparisons.

: Every negotiation anchored against Vertice's dataset, including price benchmarks and peer comparisons. Vendor-specific tactics : Deep understanding of the most impactful negotiation levers for every vendor, including analysis of potential alternative providers and their likely offers to create competitive tension where suitable.

: Deep understanding of the most impactful negotiation levers for every vendor, including analysis of potential alternative providers and their likely offers to create competitive tension where suitable. Outcome forecasting : Monte Carlo simulations run across thousands of negotiation scenarios to map the best routes forward, with the forecast updated with every exchange.

: Monte Carlo simulations run across thousands of negotiation scenarios to map the best routes forward, with the forecast updated with every exchange. Mid-negotiation steering : Tone, requirements and terms adjustable at any point.

: Tone, requirements and terms adjustable at any point. A full audit trail: Complete strategy, rationale, and dialogue all recorded and searchable.

Eldar Tuvey, Founder and CEO, Vertice, said:

"We built Ana to bring savings, consistency, and control to every software purchase, at a scale no procurement team could ever deliver manually. But what matters just as much is how it gets there. Ana negotiates in your voice, powered by our procurement intelligence and everything we've learned from your history with each vendor. Ana is an AI procurement agent that knows when to push, when to flex, and crucially, how to get to the right outcome without damaging the relationship. Great procurement isn't as simple as squeezing the other side. It's about ensuring a win-win: fair terms for the customer, stronger relationships with vendors, and better outcomes for everyone."

About Vertice

Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. By uniting agentic workflows, AI-powered insights, and expert buying talent, we enable finance and procurement teams in 100+ countries to operate with greater precision, speed, and impact.

Customers including ARM, Brex, Duolingo, Twilio and Santander use Vertice's platform to review, analyze and negotiate purchases with greater confidence. Vertice processes over $75 billion in spend, with a proven track record of delivering 20%+ savings and accelerating procurement cycles by 2x.

Headquartered in London and recognized by the Financial Times as the UK's fastest growing scale-up, Vertice also operates in New York, Boston, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg. Learn more at www.vertice.one.

PR Contact

Will Gardiner

press@vertice.one

Vertice

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