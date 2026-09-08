Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 17:36 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LumApps Appoints Sébastien Cano as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas and LYON, France, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, the market leader in employee experience platforms, today announced the appointment of Sébastien Cano as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Founder and current CEO Sébastien Ricard will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the company.

The planned transition comes as LumApps reaches significant scale, serving millions of employees across desk teams and frontline workers globally. As Executive Chairman, Ricard will remain actively involved in long-term strategy and company governance, while handing over day-to-day operations to Cano.

Cano brings more than two decades of enterprise software leadership, specializing in scaling high-growth technology companies into global market leaders. He previously held senior executive positions at Thales and Gemalto, where he led international operations and business expansion. In his new role, Cano will focus on executing LumApps' Workhub product vision and expanding customer value worldwide.

"Over ten years ago, we founded LumApps with a simple goal: to transform how businesses connect, inform, and engage every employee, anywhere," said Sébastien Ricard, Founder and incoming Executive Chairman. "Thanks to our customers and partners, LumApps has become the global leader in employee experience. As we enter our next major phase of innovation & growth, Sébastien Cano's extensive track record in leading enterprise tech companies makes him the ideal leader to guide LumApps forward."

"LumApps has built an exceptional platform, a world-class team, and a highly trusted brand among businesses of all sizes across the globe," said Sébastien Cano, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "Based in our U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and global teams to keep delivering on our promise across all regions. I am excited to join the organization at this pivotal moment. My priority will be accelerating our Workhub innovation roadmap, and ensuring every employee across lines of business and industries maximizes the value of their LumApps solution in an AI-driven world."

About LumApps

LumApps is the AI Employee Hub where work comes together - connecting people, tools, information, and communication across the entire employee experience, from the frontline to HQ. Designed around how people actually work, LumApps reduces digital friction by bringing communication, productivity tools, learning, and workflows into one intelligent platform.
Integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps helps employees find information faster and take action more easily, with AI agents connected across enterprise systems. With over 10 million users and customers like Zapier and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps helps organizations operate with greater clarity and connection across their workforce.
LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner and Forrester.

For more information, visit www.lumapps.com.

CONTACT: press@lumapps.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumapps-appoints-sebastien-cano-as-chief-executive-officer-302872512.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.