LumApps Appoints Sébastien Cano as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas and LYON, France, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, the market leader in employee experience platforms, today announced the appointment of Sébastien Cano as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Founder and current CEO Sébastien Ricard will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the company.

The planned transition comes as LumApps reaches significant scale, serving millions of employees across desk teams and frontline workers globally. As Executive Chairman, Ricard will remain actively involved in long-term strategy and company governance, while handing over day-to-day operations to Cano.

Cano brings more than two decades of enterprise software leadership, specializing in scaling high-growth technology companies into global market leaders. He previously held senior executive positions at Thales and Gemalto, where he led international operations and business expansion. In his new role, Cano will focus on executing LumApps' Workhub product vision and expanding customer value worldwide.

"Over ten years ago, we founded LumApps with a simple goal: to transform how businesses connect, inform, and engage every employee, anywhere," said Sébastien Ricard, Founder and incoming Executive Chairman. "Thanks to our customers and partners, LumApps has become the global leader in employee experience. As we enter our next major phase of innovation & growth, Sébastien Cano's extensive track record in leading enterprise tech companies makes him the ideal leader to guide LumApps forward."

"LumApps has built an exceptional platform, a world-class team, and a highly trusted brand among businesses of all sizes across the globe," said Sébastien Cano, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "Based in our U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and global teams to keep delivering on our promise across all regions. I am excited to join the organization at this pivotal moment. My priority will be accelerating our Workhub innovation roadmap, and ensuring every employee across lines of business and industries maximizes the value of their LumApps solution in an AI-driven world."

About LumApps

LumApps is the AI Employee Hub where work comes together - connecting people, tools, information, and communication across the entire employee experience, from the frontline to HQ. Designed around how people actually work, LumApps reduces digital friction by bringing communication, productivity tools, learning, and workflows into one intelligent platform.

Integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps helps employees find information faster and take action more easily, with AI agents connected across enterprise systems. With over 10 million users and customers like Zapier and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps helps organizations operate with greater clarity and connection across their workforce.

LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner and Forrester.

For more information, visit www.lumapps.com.

CONTACT: press@lumapps.com

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