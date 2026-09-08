CEO Richard J. Hutchinson to Join "SHOP 'til You Drop" Healthcare Panel on September 9

Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or "DSL"), one of the one of the largest and most trusted senior housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Richard Hutchinson will participate in the Evercore ISI Virtual REIT Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Discovery Senior Living CEO Participates in the 2026 Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference

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Hutchinson will join the "SHOP 'til You Drop" Healthcare Panel alongside large public REIT senior leadership from American Healthcare REIT, Healthpeak Properties Inc. and Welltower Inc. and moderated by Evercore's Senior Housing Analyst. Hutchinson will bring an operator perspective to the discussion surrounding the senior housing operating environment, industry fundamentals and the evolving investment landscape for Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) assets.

As the senior housing sector continues to benefit from favorable demographic and demand fundamentals, Hutchinson will share perspectives informed by Discovery's national operating platform and experience managing communities across a diverse range of markets, product types and capital ownership structures.

Discovery Senior Living operates a national portfolio of more than 420 communities through its family of regional and specialized management companies. The company continues to invest in institutional-grade operating infrastructure, specialized leadership, technology and data-informed capabilities designed to drive consistent execution and long-term value for its capital partners.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Evercore ISI Virtual REIT Conference

Panel: "SHOP 'til You Drop" Healthcare Panel

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Participant: Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across 420-plus communities in 40 states. The Company, and ~25,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fifth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place to Work - May 2026 - May 2027.

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