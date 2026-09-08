GOFO Rolls Out a New Next-Generation Automated Sorting Center at Its Lyon Hub

LYON, France and PARIS, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a last-mile delivery provider expanding rapidly across France, announces the installation of a new automated sorting system, a first in France, at its Lyon sorting hub. Its launch, scheduled for late November 2026, will mark a new milestone in the development of the company's French network.

A new sorting system, unique in France, to support growing parcel volumes

With this sorting technology unmatched anywhere else in France, the Lyon hub sets itself apart from the company's second hub in Bonneuil, near Paris, which relies on a traditional linear sorter. This new equipment will enable GOFO to keep pace with growing parcel volumes while balancing cost control, operational flexibility, and service quality for its merchant partners and their customers.

Covering an area of around 870 m2, the new system takes up half the warehouse space of a traditional single-outlet linear sorter. It combines AI-powered cameras with mechanical sorting and reaches an automation level of 80% for a capacity of 6,500 parcels per hour and an overall efficiency gain of 50%.

This solution is particularly well suited to managing a large number of delivery rounds and, thanks to its compact footprint, enables the automated sorting of more than 90% of the different parcel types. This automation complements the manual work of logistics staff on site at the sorting facility. By reducing certain physical tasks, it strengthens control, supervision, and organizational functions.

Lyon, a strategic hub strengthening GOFO national network in France

As the country's second-largest economic hub and a gateway between Northern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, the Lyon metropolitan area is a strategic anchor point for GOFO. The development of this hub allows the company to strengthen its national coverage along a corridor previously served from its Paris-region sites.

The arrival of the new system will bring direct job creation on site and new opportunities for the Delivery Service Partners (DSP) established in the region. GOFO supports its locally based partners over the long term, notably through recruitment, training in service-quality standards, and operational monitoring of delivery rounds.

The recruitment and training schedule for the site's teams is directly aligned with the sorter's installation timeline, so that staff are operational as soon as the hub ramps up, between mid-October and the official launch at the end of 2026.

"With this next-generation sorter, we are reaching a new technological milestone across our French network. Lyon is becoming a cornerstone of our national network, with unprecedented processing capacity and reliability," says Michel Naudin, Deputy Managing Director of GOFO France.

A delivery experience designed for the French market

Beyond its technological infrastructure, GOFO is focused on the final delivery experience: predictive delivery windows, proactive notifications, and multiple delivery/handover attempts included in France. This approach is designed around French consumer habits, the vast majority of whom receive deliveries in a mailbox or in person, while giving merchant partners greater flexibility.

The development of the Lyon hub reflects this approach, with sorting adapted to parcels weighing 0 to 5 kg, route management via the company's proprietary routing technology, and a network of independent Delivery Service Partners (DSP), sized locally to accommodate fluctuations in activity.

GOFO is also strengthening its sales and marketing teams as it builds out its national presence, in order to support volume growth while maintaining its high standards.

About GOFO France

GOFO, founded in the United States in 2023, is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. Guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating nationwide through sorting centers and delivery centers across the country, GOFO France serves a broad population with high-performance last-mile delivery solutions. Its operations are powered by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined execution. For more information, please visit www.gofo.com/fr.

Press Contacts

GOFO

communication.fr@gofo.com

Backbone Agency

Marie Trüb - marie.trub@backbone.consulting - 06 38 73 77 82

Bérénice Chauveau - berenice.chauveau@backbone.consulting - 06 63 05 84 04

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