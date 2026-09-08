RoboBoston Returns: MassRobotics Hosts 9th Annual Robot Block Party, September 26, in Boston Seaport, Celebrating the World's Largest Robotics Cluster

A Day Of Innovation, Interaction, and Family-Friendly Fun In The Heart Of Boston Seaport

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / MassRobotics announces the annual Robot Block Party, RoboBoston , the largest celebration of robots and robotics of its kind. Taking place in the city's innovation district, Boston Seaport , on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the event will bring together more than 50 companies, universities, and student robotics teams and clubs to showcase cutting-edge robotics and technology in a family-friendly, pavilion-style exhibition.

"What started as a community celebration has grown into the region's most exciting showcases of robotics innovation," said Tom Ryden, Executive Director at MassRobotics. "As we celebrate our 9th Annual Robot Block Party, we're excited to once again have the public join us and give people of all ages the chance to explore the technologies, companies, and ideas shaping the future right here in Boston."

RoboBoston Event Lineup:

Thursday, September 24, 2026

VIP networking reception for robotics leaders (by invitation only), sponsored by WS Development in Boston Seaport

Friday, September 25, 2026

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Robotics and AI Technical Career Fair

Saturday, September 26, 2026

10:45 a.m.: Robot Sidewalk Parade (from Sleeper Street to Fan Pier), leading the way to the Robot Block Party ribbon-cutting

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: The 9th Annual Robot Block Party - a family-friendly event, free and open to the public

"Sponsoring MassRobotics' annual Robot Block Party showcases the ever-evolving research and innovation achieved right in our own backyard," said Massachusetts Technology Collaborative CEO Carolyn Kirk. "The opportunity to experience hands-on robotics demonstrations, learn about the science from world-class leaders and watch a robot parade make the Robot Block Party a must for all ages and interests."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the 2025 Robot Sidewalk Parade.

Robotics and AI Technical Career Fair

The Robotics and AI Technical Career Fair will take place on Friday, September 25, and will feature technology companies hosting information sessions where candidates can learn more about each organization, discover open positions, understand potential career tracks, and schedule interviews. A full list of participating companies is available on the RoboBoston landing page .

Job seekers must register in advance through Luma . Robotics and AI companies interested in participating in the career fair can apply via this form .

Robot Sidewalk Parade

The crowd-favorite Robot Sidewalk Parade returns for its fourth year, featuring rolling, crawling, and walking robots as they make their way from Sleeper Street down the north side of Seaport Blvd to 88 Seaport Blvd, then along Fan Pier, where attendees will find an expanded viewing area.

The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, at Sleeper Street, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to officially launch the 9th Annual Robot Block Party. Thousands of spectators are expected to line the sidewalks to cheer on the robots as they travel the parade route.

Robot Block Party

The 9th Annual Robot Block Party will take place on September 26, 2026, giving the public the chance to see and interact with a wide range of technology, including drones, collaborative robots, robot dogs, and underwater robots.

The event is made possible through sponsorship from MassTech Collaborative and Foundova, with support and collaboration from Boston Seaport by WS. More details are available at massrobotics.org/roboboston .

RoboBoston will be held at 88 Seaport Blvd, Boston. The entire event is free and open to the public.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is an independent nonprofit and the world's largest independent robotics hub, headquartered in Boston. Its mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and physical AI companies by providing entrepreneurs with the workspace, technical equipment, resources, programming, and connections needed to develop, test, and commercialize their technologies. MassRobotics is currently home to 100+ resident startups representing 35 industries, and the 250 startups it has worked with to date have raised nearly $3 billion in venture funding. See massrobotics.org for details.

Media Contact:

MassRobotics

info@massrobotics.org

About Boston Seaport by WS

Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life. For more information visit www.bostonseaport.xyz , download the Seaport Insider app to unlock exclusive rewards and perks from around the neighborhood, follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class installations and activations. Established in 1990, WS is a vertically-integrated company that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 25 million square feet of existing space and an additional 10 million square feet of planned development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit wsdevelopment.com , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Jill Segal & Julie Sullivan

516-413-7597; 617-571-4919

jill@44-communications.com ; julie@44-communications.com

@44Comm

SOURCE: MassRobotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roboboston-returns-massrobotics-hosts-9th-annual-robot-block-part-1215831