



TOKYO, Sept 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today unveiled the fully redesigned, all-new Pajero(1) cross-country SUV at its world premiere, positioning it as a new-generation flagship model that embodies the next chapter of the Mitsubishi Motors brand.Built at Mitsubishi Motors' production base in Thailand, the model will first be launched in the Thai market, followed by Japan and Australia during fiscal 2026(2). From fiscal 2027 onward, the company plans to launch the all-new Pajero in approximately 100 countries worldwide, including markets in ASEAN, Latin America, and the Middle East.Introduced in 1982, the Pajero was developed as a cross-country 4WD that brought together authentic off-road performance and dependability with passenger-car-like comfort. It went on to earn widespread popularity, particularly among customers with a passion for the outdoors, and became one of the models that drove Japan's RV boom in the 1990s. With total production across four generations exceeding 3.29 million units, the Pajero became one of Mitsubishi Motors' most iconic models, earning a loyal following in more than 170 countries and regions.The all-new Pajero further evolves the long-standing product philosophy that has defined the model since its first generation - combining "Confidence," embodied in its proven off-road capability and reliability, with "Comfort," reflected in passenger comfort and ease of handling. Building on this enduring foundation, the all-new Pajero introduces a defining new dimension of "Prestige," expressed through the premium quality expected of a flagship model. Together, these qualities represent a significant evolution across every aspect of the vehicle.Bold, commanding proportions characterized by strong horizontal lines are complemented by a functional, advanced, and finely crafted interior. Inside and out, signature motifs from previous Pajero generations are woven throughout the vehicle, creating a design worthy of a new-generation flagship.The all-new Pajero offers a refined cabin in which every occupant can travel in comfort, while retaining dimensions that make it easy to maneuver. It is also equipped with Mitsubishi Motors' Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), which integrates control of acceleration, cornering, and braking to deliver precise and intuitive vehicle behavior, as well as Super Select 4WD-II (SS4-II), which balances outstanding off-road performance with ease of use in everyday driving. Combined with a highly rigid, durable ladder frame and a carefully tuned suspension system that helps maintain tire contact with the road, these technologies encourage drivers to enjoy travel with confidence on any road and take the next step toward new adventures with peace of mind."Under our Mid- to Long-Term Vision for the 2030s, we aim to enhance customer satisfaction and corporate value by developing distinctive products and strengthening our brand, while further reinforcing what makes Mitsubishi Motors unique," said Keisuke Kishiura, president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors. "The all-new Pajero is the first model to bring this vision to life. As our flagship model, it will lead not only the Pajero series to follow, but the entire Mitsubishi Motors lineup. Evolved with a new level of refinement, the all-new Pajero is a premium cross-country SUV that drivers can rely on in any situation. We will introduce the model to markets around the world in phases, and we hope customers will look forward to its arrival."Special website for the all-new Pajero:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/global/en/lineup/pajero/special/Product Overview(3)Prestige: Premium quality worthy of a flagship modelThe all-new Pajero was developed to carry forward the heritage established by previous generations while pursuing a distinctive evolution for a new era, reflecting the changes over the 20 years since the launch of the fourth-generation model. Guided by the design concept of "Grand Charisma," every detail has been meticulously crafted to achieve a powerful presence and premium feel, giving the model a stature worthy of Mitsubishi Motors' next-generation flagship.Exterior DesignBuilding on the bold, upright proportions and horizontal design theme inherited from the first-generation model, the all-new Pajero evolves the design further with powerful fenders that express its performance capabilities and sculpted body surfaces that enhance its commanding presence. The front design conveys a sense of inner strength inspired by kendo, a traditional Japanese martial art that emphasizes discipline and composure. Two distinctive grille designs are available: a horizontal-bar grille that reflects the precision of Japanese craftsmanship, and a honeycomb grille that evokes streamlined functional beauty and strength. The headlights adopt a distinctive T-shaped design, creating a modern and advanced appearance.Signature Pajero design elements appear throughout the exterior, including the C-pillar inspired by the roll bar of the first-generation model and a hexagonal rear motif that reinterprets the rear-mounted spare tire of earlier generations. Together, these elements blend Pajero heritage with innovation, creating an exterior design that befits Mitsubishi Motors' new-generation flagship.Interior DesignThe interior adopts a horizontally oriented instrument panel inherited from the first-generation Pajero, combining functionality with a refined cabin. The monolithic display integrates two highly visible 14.3-inch(4) screens with graphics inspired by the Pajero's heritage, including the Multi Meter display that brings the iconic triple-meter cluster into the modern era. Soft-touch material incorporating a stitching technique inspired by Kimekomi, a traditional Japanese craft, is applied to the instrument panel and door trims, creating a sense of depth and premium quality worthy of a flagship model.Color OptionsThe all-new Pajero is available in body colors that enhance its commanding presence and premium character. Of the two theme colors, Armor Copper Metallic evokes the solidity and weight of substantial metal, accentuating the body's thick, sculpted forms and powerful proportions. The other theme color, Phantom Blue Metallic, is an elegant grayish blue with a solid appearance, accented by gold highlights that emerge as the light changes. Symbolizing the all-new Pajero's advanced character, precision, and functional beauty, this modern color harmonizes with a wide range of settings, from everyday driving to outdoor adventures.Inside, the color scheme creates a refined cabin that highlights premium quality and functional beauty. The Camel color draws on the natural tones of genuine materials while helping make signs of everyday use less noticeable. It has also been carefully designed to create a sophisticated contrast with black and harmonize with the vehicle's powerful exterior.Enhanced Cabin QuietnessThe all-new Pajero features comprehensive sound-insulation enhancements designed to allow all occupants to converse naturally, even at highway speeds and in other high-noise conditions. In addition to the windshield, acoustic glass is used for the front and rear door windows, while extensive noise-reduction measures are applied throughout the body and other areas of the vehicle. By reducing wind and engine noise, these measures create a serene, refined cabin where occupants in every row can enjoy comfortable conversation.Advanced Infotainment and Connected ServicesThe all-new Pajero's advanced infotainment system brings new value to time spent on the road. The large 14.3-inch horizontal monolithic display inspires a sense of adventure through simple, intuitive graphics and dynamic visual presentations. In addition to a dedicated opening sequence and unique visual effects for each drive mode, the meter display offers 16 background themes that change in real time with the time of day. The iconic triple-gauge layout featured in previous generations of the Pajero has also been reimagined as the Multi-Meter. Driving information such as altitude, compass heading, temperature, vehicle pitch and roll angles, and AYC control status allows drivers to assess driving conditions at a glance. The Smartphone-link Display Audio system supports wireless smartphone connectivity, providing intuitive access to mapping, music and other compatible smartphone apps.Carrying Forward and Evolving the Pajero's Product PhilosophyConfidence: Off-Road Capability and ReliabilityBuilding on the SS4-II refined in some of the world's harshest environments, the all-new Pajero adds the S-AWC system to deliver high levels of all-around capability expected of a flagship Pajero.A powerful yet easy-to-control clean diesel engine, a highly rigid ladder frame, and a specially developed suspension that maintains excellent tire contact give the all-new Pajero dependable off-road performance, along with easy handling and a refined ride on paved roads. Together, these technologies deliver the capability and reliability to travel with confidence wherever the journey leads.2.4L Clean Diesel Engine and a Newly Developed 8ATA specially developed 2.4-liter clean diesel engine featuring a wide-range single variable geometry turbocharger (VGT) delivers a maximum torque of 480 Nm(5), providing strong and responsive acceleration from standstill through to high-speed driving. The engine is paired with a newly developed 8-speed automatic transmission (8AT) with sport mode, offering smooth and seamless gear changes. From on-road driving to off-road terrain, the powertrain combines acceleration that responds faithfully to the driver's intentions with improved quietness, delivering a refined driving experience.Robust Ladder Frame and High-Performance Suspension SystemForged through decades of rally experience and development in demanding environments, the highly rigid ladder frame serves as the foundation of the all-new Pajero. The expanded use of high-tensile steel contributes to weight reduction, while measures such as increasing the frame cross-sectional area significantly enhance torsional and bending rigidity, achieving a high level of both handling stability and ride comfort, together with enhanced durability and reliability.The suspension features an independent double-wishbone front setup and a newly developed five-link rigid rear axle. By helping the tires maintain contact with the road while supporting strong off-road capability, it also delivers a natural steering feel and a flat, composed ride.Beyond simply delivering exceptional off-road capability, the all-new Pajero was developed with occupant comfort during long journeys and on rough surfaces as a key goal. To achieve this, "off-road comfort" was established as a key development benchmark, with the aim of balancing off-road performance and on-road refinement at a high level. Strengthened body mounts suppress unwanted vibrations on rough roads while contributing to improved handling and ride comfort, further enhancing overall driving refinement.All-Around Driving Performance with S-AWCThe all-new Pajero features the S-AWC, Mitsubishi Motors' integrated vehicle dynamics control system, delivering natural, responsive handling and outstanding vehicle stability. The SS4-II system allows drivers to select from four 4WD drive modes according to driving conditions: 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time 4WD), 4HLc (locked center differential), and 4LLc (locked center differential with low-range gears). SS4-II combines high off-road capability with excellent handling stability on paved roads.Alongside SS4-II, S-AWC integrates control of Active Yaw Control (AYC), which controls torque distribution between the left and right wheels through the front brakes; Active Stability and Traction Control (ASTC), which optimally distributes driving force to enhance stability on slippery surfaces; and the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), which helps prevent wheel lock and skidding during braking. By optimizing driving and braking forces at all four wheels according to driver inputs and road conditions, S-AWC enables safe, reassuring, and comfortable driving across a wide range of weather and road conditions.Seven selectable drive modes are available, each optimized for specific driving conditions: Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand, and Rock. These modes allow drivers of all experience levels to enjoy driving with confidence across a wide range of road surfaces. In addition, large 18-inch brake rotors and an electric brake booster provide a reassuring brake feel.Vehicle Dimensions Engineered for Versatile PerformanceDesigned for easy, comfortable driving from city streets to adventures in the great outdoors, the all-new Pajero measures 4,920 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,910 mm(6) high, with front and rear tracks of 1,630 mm and a wheelbase of 2,870 mm.The model combines a ground clearance of 230 mm(6) with an approach angle of 30.4 degrees(6), a ramp breakover angle of 22.6 degrees(6) and a departure angle of 25.8 degrees(6). Its optimized 52:48 front-rear weight distribution and highly rigid, durable ladder frame complement the long-travel suspension, whose excellent road-holding performance helps maintain tire contact over uneven surfaces. Together, these attributes deliver outstanding performance over challenging terrain.Comfort: Passenger Comfort and Ease of HandlingBy optimizing interior packaging and seating arrangements, the all-new Pajero provides a spacious, comfortable cabin for occupants in every row. The third-row seating environment, ease of entry and exit, cabin quietness, and climate control have also been carefully designed to create a refined space that keeps all occupants comfortable, even on long journeys.Premium and Comfortable Interior SpaceThe three-row, seven-seat layout combines optimized interior packaging and seating positions to provide generous space for passengers in every row. The driver's seat is positioned higher to provide an elevated eye point and make it easier for the driver to judge the vehicle's dimensions. The second row features a generous 150 mm sliding range and a tumble mechanism, improving ease of entry and exit as well as overall convenience. The third row provides ample headroom, even for adults, while a thoughtfully designed footwell allows passengers to place their toes beneath the second-row seats.To enhance comfort in every seat, the front and second-row seats are designed to naturally support the body and provide excellent seating comfort, while an optimized seating posture enhances comfort in the third row. The all-new Pajero also features seat ventilation that provides a natural cooling sensation across the entire seat, along with three-zone automatic climate control with independent temperature settings to maintain a comfortable cabin environment from the front seats through to the third row.Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance for Greater Peace of MindThe all-new Pajero features advanced preventive safety and driver assistance technologies designed to support the driver according to driving conditions.Its preventive safety technologies include the Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM) with pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist detection and junction assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), and Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication (EAPM). The all-new Pajero also features Emergency Lane Assist (ELA) for the first time, which uses a forward-facing camera and radar to recognize lane markings and surrounding vehicles and provides warnings and steering assistance when it detects a risk of lane departure. The model is also equipped with Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), which detects vehicles approaching from either side at intersections and alerts the driver, helping reduce the risk of crossing-path collisions.For driver assistance, the all-new Pajero is equipped with MI-PILOT, Mitsubishi Motors' highway single-lane driving assistance system. Through the integrated control of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA), MI-PILOT helps drivers maintain an appropriate following distance and keep the vehicle centered in its lane on highways, helping to ease driver fatigue on long-distance journeys.In addition, the all-new Pajero is equipped with eight airbags, including Mitsubishi Motors' first SRS center airbag. The center airbag helps reduce the risk of injury resulting from contact between the front-seat occupants, contributing to a high level of occupant protection. Together, these advanced preventive safety technologies and comprehensive safety features enhance driver confidence and peace of mind.3D Multi Around Monitor for Enhanced VisibilityThe 3D Multi Around Monitor combines images from four vehicle-mounted cameras with a 3D model of the vehicle, providing a comprehensive view of its surroundings. Processing approximately 30 frames per second, the system displays the surrounding environment in real time, helping drivers park and maneuver in tight spaces during everyday driving, while also providing greater awareness of the terrain during off-road driving.The system also features a front under-floor view, which allows drivers to check road surface conditions beneath and ahead of the vehicle that would normally be hidden from view. This provides added reassurance when navigating challenging terrain, including steep slopes and rocky surfaces. The view is displayed automatically when 4HLc or 4LLc is selected in 4WD mode and can also be activated manually when needed, giving drivers greater reassurance and allowing them to remain focused when driving off-road.MITSUBISHI CONNECT for Everyday ConvenienceMITSUBISHI CONNECT also supports customers in everyday use and emergency situations through a wide range of connected services. These include the ability to operate the vehicle's climate control and check its status remotely from a smartphone, as well as an SOS call function that connects occupants to an operation center for emergency assistance. By combining advanced technology with comfort and convenience, the all-new Pajero inspires confidence and excitement for the adventures ahead.Dynamic Sound Yamaha Ultimate: Premium Sound on the RoadJointly developed with Yamaha Corporation with an uncompromising focus on sound quality, the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Ultimate audio system features a total of 12 speakers and dual amplifiers. It also incorporates noise compensation technology that automatically adjusts volume and audio tuning based on vehicle speed to help offset road noise, delivering an exceptional music experience across a wide range of driving conditions.(1) The Pajero nameplate is known as the Montero in some markets.(2) Fiscal 2026 is from April 2026 to March 2027.(3) Vehicle specifications and features may vary by trim level and/or market.(4) 12.3-inch display on select specifications.(5) 470 Nm on select specifications.(6) For vehicles equipped with 20-inch tiresSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . 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