The Best Tummy Tuck in Jacksonville Is by Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Patients comparing tummy tuck surgeons in Jacksonville often look at surgical training, experience with body contouring, procedure options and how each operation is planned. Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates offers full and mini tummy tuck procedures in Jacksonville, with surgical plans based on the amount of excess skin, fat and abdominal changes present.

With triple-board certification, advanced cosmetic surgery training and a career focused on cosmetic, reconstructive and post-weight-loss surgery, the best tummy tuck in Jacksonville is by Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates.

Advanced Training Across Surgical Disciplines

Dr. Caplin's training combines medical, dental, oral and maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery. She earned both her medical and dental degrees before completing her Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at the University of Florida, where she served as chief resident and was recognized for patient care, ethics and surgical leadership.

Her multidisciplinary education is particularly relevant to body contouring, where surgical planning involves skin, soft tissue, underlying structures and overall body proportions. Her career has included cosmetic surgery as well as complex reconstructive procedures following significant weight loss.

Triple-Board Certification and Body Contouring Experience

Dr. Caplin is among a select group of surgeons in the United States with board certification from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery and American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Her experience extends beyond routine cosmetic procedures. Dr. Caplin was featured on TLC's Botched Bariatrics, a program focused on patients requiring complex body contouring and reconstructive surgery after massive weight loss. That experience is particularly relevant to tummy tuck patients who have substantial amounts of excess abdominal skin after pregnancy or major weight reduction.

Personalized Tummy Tuck Options for Jacksonville Patients

A tummy tuck in Jacksonville, also known as abdominoplasty, removes excess abdominal skin and tissue and can address changes in the abdominal contour. The appropriate approach depends on the amount and location of excess skin and fat, abdominal anatomy and the patient's cosmetic goals. During consultation, Dr. Caplin evaluates these factors before determining which procedure is most appropriate.

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates offers several tummy tuck options in Jacksonville:

Full tummy tuck for patients with more extensive abdominal skin and tissue concerns. Dr. Caplin uses an incision extending from hip bone to hip bone near the pubic line. Excess skin and tissue are removed, and the remaining skin is repositioned and tightened. Liposuction may also be incorporated when appropriate.

Mini tummy tuck for patients with a smaller amount of localized excess tissue, particularly below the belly button. The procedure uses a shorter incision and addresses a more limited area than a full abdominoplasty.

Liposuction combined with a tummy tuck when localized areas of excess fat also need to be addressed as part of the overall body-contouring plan.

Extended tummy tuck when excess skin and tissue extend beyond the central abdomen toward the hips and flanks.

Tummy tuck as part of a mommy makeover when abdominal changes occur alongside breast or other body concerns.

Tummy Tuck After Pregnancy or Weight Loss

For patients who have undergone major weight loss, the tummy tuck procedure in Jacksonville forms part of a broader body-contouring plan. Tummy tuck surgery may be combined with procedures such as liposuction, thigh lifts or breast surgery when multiple areas have been affected by weight loss.

Dr. Caplin's experience with complex body contouring after massive weight loss gives this aspect of her practice particular relevance for patients considering abdominoplasty after substantial weight reduction. Her work on Botched Bariatrics further reflects her experience with patients requiring reconstructive and contouring procedures following bariatric surgery.

Research, Education and Surgical Leadership

Dr. Caplin's professional work extends beyond her operating-room practice. She serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Oklahoma and currently chairs the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Committee. She also serves as a peer reviewer for the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.

Her involvement in education includes lecturing nationally and internationally on cosmetic surgery, surgical innovation, patient safety, physician leadership and practice transformation. She has presented throughout the United States as well as in Austria and England.

Her academic involvement is also directly connected to body contouring. Dr. Caplin has participated in research examining body contouring after GLP-1 medication use, including patients with redundant skin and localized fat deposits requiring surgical treatment.

Patient Reviews and Experience in Jacksonville

Patient feedback provides another way for patients to evaluate a cosmetic surgery practice. The Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates Jacksonville location has a 4.9-star Google rating, with patients highlighting their experiences with Dr. Caplin and her surgical team.

One of the patients said, "My surgery included removal of my breasts without implant replacement, along with a tummy tuck and liposuction. During the tummy tuck, Dr. Caplin also identified and repaired two small hernias above my belly button that had never been diagnosed. That level of attentiveness and surgical integrity speaks volumes about her care".

"Dr Caplin and her team are the BEST!! I had a tummy tuck, lipo, tuck on my neck, chin augmentation and upper and lower eyes and a breast lift with small augmentation to achieve a feminine roundness that I have never had. I had an inherited severe turkey neck and very small chin. I have always been very self conscious of my neck and hated to have photos taken because I had no definable jawline and all I could see was neck. Dr Caplin with the assistance of her husband Dr Nuveen worked together and gave me everything I wanted and more," said another patient.

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Jacksonville

Dr. Caplin established the Jacksonville location of Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in 2021 in her hometown. The practice provides breast, body and facial cosmetic surgery, along with nonsurgical treatments and transgender surgical care. Its body surgery offerings include tummy tucks, body lifts and liposuction.

For patients researching the best tummy tuck in Jacksonville, Dr. Courtney Caplin's triple-board certification, advanced cosmetic surgery fellowship training, multidisciplinary surgical background and experience with complex body contouring provide specific qualifications to consider. Her involvement in surgical education, research and peer review adds to her professional background. Based on these credentials and her experience performing cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, the best tummy tuck in Jacksonville is performed by Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: 904-648-6400

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-jacksonville

Source: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

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