The Best Cosmetic Surgeon in Washington State is Dr. Sajan as Featured in Seattle Magazine and Seattle Met.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / For patients actively looking for the best cosmetic surgeon in Washington, Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic has gained recognition across multiple media outlets for his work in cosmetic and gender-affirming surgery. Performing thousands of procedures for patients from Washington and around the world, he has been featured as Seattle's Best Plastic Surgeon by Seattle Mag and Seattle Met magazine. A triple board certified cosmetic surgeon with more than 1,100 Google reviews, Dr. Sajan's growing profile reflects both national media attention and strong patient recognition makes him the best cosmetic surgeon in Washington State.

From all-in-one mommy makeovers to gender-affirming surgery backed by broad insurance acceptance, his practice reflects a rare combination of surgical skill and patient-focused values in the State.

A Leader in Facial and Body Feminization Surgery

Dr. Sajan is the most renowned feminization surgeon in the world, with extensive experience in facial feminization surgery (FFS), FTM Top surgery and other body feminization above the hip.

In the FFS procedure, he reshapes the hairline, brow, nose, jaw, and chin to sculpt a distinctly feminine appearance tailored to each patient's anatomy. His facial feminization procedures include:

Brow Bone Reduction

Transgender Hair Transplant

Hairline Feminization

Facelift

Midface Lift

Neck Lift

Trangender Brow Lift

Rhinoplasty

Fat Transfer to Face

Facial Liposuction

Lip Lift

Jawline Feminization

Tracheal Shave

Transoral Tracheal Shave (Scarless Tracheal Shave)

Revision Tracheal Shave

Vocal Feminization

Laser Hair Removal

Cheek Implants

In the FTM top surgery he offers minimally invasive scarless chest masculinization by removing the breast and shaping it into a beautifully looking male chest. Dr. Sajan uses unique incision methods during the FTM top surgery that reduces scars and are minimally invasive.

One of the most remarkable achievements of Dr. Sajan is his nipple grafting procedure. Here during the FTM top surgery, most patients lose their nipples. During the surgery, Dr Sajan carefully reconnects the nerve attached in the nipple to retain nipple sensation and create a masculine chest with nipples. This procedure is mostly preferred by the trangender community and most of them recommend Dr Sajan for the FTM top surgery.

Moreover for body feminization, Dr. Sajan offers multiple surgeries such as, MTF Breast Augmentation & Fat Transfer to the Breasts, Liposuction, MTF Brazilian Butt Lift and Tummy Tuck.

Dr. Sajan's practice on body feminization focuses on procedures above the hip rather than below it, a defined scope that reflects concentrated surgical expertise. This focus allows him to refine his techniques and deliver consistent results for patients traveling from across the country and around the world to seek his care.

The Only Surgeon in the U.S. to Combine FFS with Other Procedures

Dr. Sajan is one of the few surgeons in the world who performs single-session facial feminization surgery on a regular basis. He is also the only plastic surgeon in the United States who performs a hair transplant simultaneously with facial feminization surgery, and the only surgeon who adds breast augmentation to that same operation.

The integrated procedure addresses multiple regions in one session: frontal bone and orbital reductions with sinus setback paired with a brow lift, rhinoplasty combined with midface lifting, jaw contouring, chin reduction, Tracheal Shave and a lip lift, plus immediate 1,000-graft follicular unit transplantation to create a feminine hairline. By combining traditionally staged operations, he reduced the physical toll and financial burden that a longer, drawn-out transition places on patients.

Range of Cosmetic Procedures done by Dr. Sajan

Beyond feminization surgery, Dr. Sajan performs a full spectrum of cosmetic and body contouring procedures. He offers:

Mommy makeovers

Daddy makeover

Breast augmentation with multiple incision methods for reduced scars

Tummy tuck

Brazilian butt lift (BBL)

Liposuction

Hair transplant with both surgical and non-surgical methods

Facelift and other Facial rejuvenation treatments including both surgical and non-surgical methods

and a wide range of additional cosmetic surgeries. This breadth allows patients to address multiple goals under the care of a single, experienced surgeon.

Each procedure is approached with the same emphasis on natural-looking results and individualized planning. Whether a patient is seeking body restoration after pregnancy, gender-affirming top surgery, or targeted fat reduction, Dr. Sajan tailors his surgical plan to the patient's anatomy and goals.

Dr. Sajan's All-in-One Mommy Makeover & Drainless option

Dr. Sajan is one of the few surgeons in Washington state to perform a true all-in-one mommy makeover, combining a full set of body-restoring procedures into a single surgical day.

A mommy makeover surgery includes multiple surgeries that are performed in different stages by surgeons. At Allure Esthetic, Dr Sajan performs mommy makeover in a single sitting to help reduce multiple recoveries for patients. The surgeries included during a mommy makeover include, Breast Augmentation, Brazilian Butt Lift, Tummy Tuck, and liposuction.

What further separates Dr. Sajan is his offering of drainless options during the FTM top surgery or the tummy tuck surgery, making him the only surgeon in the world who offers this option. This helps patients to avoid the pain of keeping the drains during the recovery period.

Dr. Sajan's Awards and Recognition

Dr. Sajan's reputation is reinforced by consistent recognition from patients and peers alike. He is a triple board certified cosmetic surgeon certified from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Dr. Sajan has been awarded as the Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeon by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons multiple years in a row, with multiple Patient's choice awards and the Most Compassionate Doctor Award.

He holds top ratings across leading review platforms including 4.8 star ratings and more than 1,100 positive reviews in Google.

One of the patients said, I highly recommend this place. All the staff were very nice and helpful. Dr. Sajan is wonderful! He explained the procedure to me thoroughly and were able to answer my questions.

Another patient said, Dr. Sajan and his whole team has been nothing short of amazing. I had a very hard time trying to find a surgeon who could my top surgery approved through my insurance and from day 1 his office told me not to worry, they would take care of it. Thats exactly what they did and I couldn't be happier with my results so far.

My friend recently had ffs and breast augmentation and I was able to come to the post op appointment to help. I witnessed Dr. Sajan and staff's incredible treatment and gentleness the entire appointment with my friend. They were very detailed in after-care instructions and were happy to answer any questions and concerns we had. Not to mention the results so far this early in is already incredible and exactly what my friend wanted. Because of this I booked my consultation as well with Dr. Sajan. I'm so excited !, said another reviewer.

His standing in the cosmetic surgery community is reflected in his invitations to speak at national conferences, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the Academic Surgical Conference, where he shares techniques and insights with fellow surgeons. This peer-level recognition signals a level of trust and authority that sets Dr. Sajan apart in a competitive field.

Giving Back Through Pro Bono Care

Dr. Sajan also provides pro bono surgery to selected transgender individuals from marginalized communities who may otherwise face barriers to accessing gender-affirming care. His pro bono work includes FTM top surgery, helping eligible transgenders pursue chest masculinization when financial circumstances would otherwise make surgery difficult to access. This commitment extends beyond commercial practice and reflects Dr. Sajan's focus on providing transformative surgical care to patients who may have limited access to it.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Sajan?

Patients selecting a cosmetic surgeon weigh experience, credentials, safety, and results. Dr. Sajan meets each of these standards. His extensive surgical volume, published research, offering scarless & minimally invasive procedures and consistent media recognition make him a trusted choice for individuals researching the best cosmetic surgeon in Washington state.

The team at Allure Esthetic emphasizes thorough consultation, clear communication, and evidence-based post-operative care. Patients are guided through recovery with detailed instructions that align with established plastic surgery guidelines, including recommendations to avoid strenuous activity and heavy lifting during healing. This attention to the full patient journey, from consultation to recovery, sets his practice apart.

A Standard of Care in the Pacific Northwest

For those seeking facial feminization, body feminization, mommy makeovers, breast augmentation, FTM top surgery, tummy tuck with BBL, liposuction, or other cosmetic procedures, Dr. Javad Sajan represents a standard of care rooted in expertise, innovation, and compassion. His combination of surgical skill, ongoing recognition, and dedication to patient welfare continues to define him as the best cosmetic surgeon in Washington state.

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-cosmetic-surgeon-in-washington-state-1217879