The Best Breast Augmentation in Oklahoma Is Performed by Dr. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Patients comparing breast augmentation surgeons in Oklahoma mostly look for a surgeon who has extensive surgical training, procedure volume, implant options and how each procedure is planned. With more than 27,000 cosmetic surgeries and an extensive multidisciplinary surgical background, the best breast augmentation in Oklahoma is by Dr. Erik Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates.

Extensive Surgical Training Across Multiple Disciplines

Dr. Nuveen earned his first degree from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine before completing residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery, beginning at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and concluding at Case Western Reserve University. He then received his medical degree and continued with general surgery training at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, gaining clinical experience in craniofacial, microvascular, cosmetic and pediatric plastic surgery. A formal fellowship in general and facial cosmetic surgery in Salt Lake City, at the time the busiest program of its kind in the country, completed the sequence.

In total, his post-college education and surgical training spanned 14 years, a multidisciplinary foundation few cosmetic surgeons can claim. That breadth matters in breast surgery, where an understanding of tissue behavior, wound healing and structural anatomy across the whole body informs implant selection, pocket creation and long-term outcome planning.

Dr. Nuveen's Certification and Surgical Volume

Dr. Nuveen holds triple board certification in cosmetic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Combined with his MD and DMD degrees, that credential profile places him in a small fraction of practicing cosmetic surgeons nationwide.

His caseload of more than 27,000 major procedures across the breast, body and face ranks among the highest in the Southwest. Surgical volume is one of the most reliable predictors of consistent outcomes in elective surgery, and few surgeons in the region approach that figure over a comparable period.

Breast Augmentation Options in Oklahoma

The right augmentation approach depends on breast anatomy, existing tissue, body proportions and the patient's desired outcome. At Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma, Dr. Nuveen offers:

Silicone breast implants, including gummy bear implants

Saline breast implants

Fat transfer breast augmentation for appropriate candidates

Implant placement above or below the chest muscle

Inframammary and transaxillary incision approaches

Augmentation combined with a breast lift when repositioning is needed

Multiple approaches allow each surgical plan to be tailored to the individual patient rather than applied as a universal choice.

How Dr. Nuveen's Approach to Breast Augmentation Differs

Every practice website lists the same implant types and incision options. What differs at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates is the surgeon planning each procedure.

Planning informed by volume: After 27,000+ major cosmetic procedures, Dr. Nuveen has seen nearly every breast anatomy variation and revision scenario, pattern recognition that directly shapes implant selection, pocket placement and incision choice.

Technique held to a teaching standard: As director of an accredited cosmetic surgery fellowship, Dr. Nuveen performs every augmentation as a documented, evidence-based protocol, not personal habit, under the constant scrutiny of the fellows he trains.

No universal plan: With silicone, saline and fat transfer options, both implant planes and multiple incision approaches available, the surgical plan is built around each patient's anatomy, not a "house technique."

Research, Publications and Surgical Education

Dr. Nuveen has authored 10 textbook chapters and 28 first-author scientific publications, a body of peer-reviewed work that most private-practice surgeons never approach. He directs an accredited cosmetic surgery fellowship, participates in residency education associated with the University of Oklahoma and lectures nationally on surgical technique.

His role as an educator carries a practical benefit for patients. Surgeons who train fellows and publish research operate under continuous peer scrutiny, and their techniques reflect current evidence rather than habits carried forward from decades past. Dr. Nuveen is also the founder and immediate past CEO of Olympus Cosmetic Group, a national organization focused on uniting leading elective surgery practices across the United States, a role that placed him at the center of standard-setting for cosmetic surgery practices nationwide.

What Oklahoma Patients Say About Dr. Nuveen

Patient reviews provide another perspective for people researching cosmetic surgeons. Dr. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates' Oklahoma practice received a 4.8 stars in rating in Google, with patients praising Dr. Nuveen's remarkable consultation, and surgical outcomes.

One of the patients said, "I've had such a great experience with Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates! Everyone in the office has been so friendly and welcoming from the very beginning. I even won a giveaway basket they did! (They have amazing skincare btw def worth the investment)

Dr. Nuveen is an amazing surgeon!!! He's incredibly knowledgeable, has a great bedside manner, and always takes the time and makes you feel heard. He's very honest and realistic about healing and our goal, which I really appreciated. I was NEVER hesitant or in even pain throughout the entire process!! He's been keeping a close eye on everything during my post op appointments, and I've always felt like I was in great hands."

"Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates is very professional, thorough, and is highly effective in understanding the wants, needs and desires of their patients. My experience was 10 stars!", said another patient.

What Patients Should Verify Before Choosing a Surgeon

Patients considering breast augmentation should evaluate surgeons based on verifiable factors rather than advertising claims. Patients should confirm board certification, ask about total procedure volume, review published contributions to the field and look for involvement in surgical education. Dr. Nuveen meets every benchmark: three board certifications, more than 27,000 major surgeries, 38 published works and an active role directing accredited fellowship training. He has led Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates since 2003, building it into one of Oklahoma's leading cosmetic surgery practices for breast augmentation procedures.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: 405-842-6677

Website: csaok.com

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-breast-augmentation-in-oklahoma-1217880