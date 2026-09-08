The Best Facelift Surgeon in Seattle is Dr. Santos at Seattle Plastic Surgery

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / In facial plastic surgery, specialization is often the clearest predictor of results. A surgeon who operates on the face every day develops a command of facial anatomy that a generalist cannot replicate. By that standard, and backed by more than 6,000 facelifts performed over a career devoted entirely to the face, the best facelift surgeon in Seattle is Dr. David Santos at Seattle Plastic Surgery.

Career Devoted to Head & Neck Surgery

Unlike general cosmetic surgeons who divide their attention among breast, body, and facial procedures, Dr. Santos has dedicated his entire career to plastic surgery of the head and neck. Facelift surgery demands mastery of facial nerve anatomy, the layered structures beneath the skin, and the subtle aesthetic judgments that separate a natural result from an operated look. A direct result of this focus is that Dr. Santos understands the face in its entirety, from the outermost layer of skin to the deep supporting structures beneath it.

That expertise extends beyond the face to the neck. Because facial aging and neck changes are closely connected, Dr. Santos performs neck surgery as an integral part of his facial rejuvenation work, addressing loose neck skin, muscle banding, and submental fullness so that the face and neck are treated as one continuous area rather than in isolation.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Santos has performed more than 15,000 surgeries, including more than 6,000 facial procedures alone. He is board- certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, credentials that place him among the most established facial plastic surgeons in the region.

"The face is not one procedure. It is a relationship between skin, muscle and bone that changes with every patient," Dr. Santos said. "When you spend your entire career studying that relationship, you learn to restore a face rather than change it."

Types of Facelifts Performed by Dr. Santos

Drawing on experience from more than 15,000 surgeries and over 6,000 facelift procedures alone, Dr. Santos uses his unique surgical techniques to each patient's anatomy, degree of aging, and goals. The facelift options he performs at Seattle Plastic Surgery include:

Traditional facelift : A facelift that addresses sagging in the midface, jowls and jawline for full facial rejuvenation.

Deep plane facelift : Releases and repositions the deeper facial tissues as a single unit for longer-lasting, more natural results.

Extended facelift : Reaches beyond the standard lift to correct more advanced laxity in the face and neck.

Mini facelift : A less invasive option with smaller incisions and shorter recovery, ideal for early signs of aging.

Male facelift : Tailored to masculine facial anatomy, hairlines and skin characteristics for natural results in men.

Facelift revision : Corrects or refines the results of a previous facelift performed elsewhere.

Laser facelift : Uses laser energy to tighten skin with minimal downtime for patients not ready for surgery.

Facelift with laser resurfacing : Combines surgical lifting with laser skin resurfacing to improve both structure and skin texture in one treatment plan.

Instalift Facelift : A minimally invasive thread lift using dissolvable sutures to lift and reposition facial tissue without incisions.

Neck lift: Because facial aging and neck changes are closely connected, Dr. Santos also performs neck lift surgery to address loose neck skin, vertical muscle banding and submental fullness. Often combined with a facelift, a neck lift restores a smoother, more defined jawline and neck contour so the two areas age in harmony rather than in isolation.

"No two faces age the same way, so no two facelifts should be the same operation," Dr. Santos said. "Offering the full spectrum of techniques means I can match the procedure to the patient, not the patient to the procedure."

Facelift procedures at Seattle Plastic Surgery take approximately two to three hours, with most patients returning to normal activities within two to four weeks.

What Does Dr. Santos's Facial Rejuvenation Look Like?

Documented Facelift Results That Speak for Themselves

Before-and-after photographs are one of the most direct ways to evaluate a surgeon's facelift experience, because they show real outcomes across different faces rather than described results. Seattle Plastic Surgery features a range of facelift cases performed by Dr. Santos in its facial surgery gallery.

In one documented case, a 56-year-old patient sought a refreshed, natural look, not overdone, with a more defined neck. Dr. Santos performed a SwiftLift facelift technique, a platysmaplasty to define the neck area and a quad blepharoplasty addressing both the upper and lower eyelids.

Her before-and-after photographs show results at seven months post-operatively, after swelling has fully resolved.

Another case features a 68-year-old male patient who wanted to rejuvenate his face without looking overdone. To achieve natural-looking results, Dr. Santos performed a lower face and neck lift with platysmaplasty, a bilateral lower blepharoplasty with canthoplasty, and CO2 laser resurfacing of the nose.

A third case involved a patient unhappy with the fullness that had developed in her neck and lower face with age, which made her look older than she was.

Dr. Santos determined that excess skin and descended structures were causing the full, heavy appearance. He performed a neck lift with platysmaplasty to restore a smoother, more youthful neck. The patient loves her results and feels she looks years younger.

Together, these cases show consistent, natural-looking outcomes across different ages, concerns and combinations of procedures, from targeted neck rejuvenation to comprehensive facial surgery.

Individual results vary, and before-and-after photographs are best considered alongside a personal evaluation of facial anatomy, medical history and appropriate surgical options.

What Patients Say about Dr. Santos?

Patient experiences reflect both the surgical results and the care surrounding them. Seattle Plastic Surgery has received 4.8 star ratings in Google where patients praise Dr. Santos every time.

One of Dr. Santos' patients said, I had a great experience here. Dr. Santos performed cervicofacial chin liposuction on me almost 3 months ago, and I am so happy with the results! The entire staff is super friendly and welcoming, and none of my questions went unanswered.

Took a family member here. Results were incredible. Dr. Santos truly is a perfectionist and did a great job. Leading up to, during and after the surgery, my family member was comfortable and completely satisfied., said another reviewer.

Experience That Sets a Standard

Dr. Santos' combination of extensive head and neck experience and dual board certification provides a distinctive foundation for facial rejuvenation surgery.

His reported experience with more than 6,000 facelifts is particularly significant for patients evaluating surgeons based on procedure-specific experience. His career also includes educating other surgeons about developments in facial plastic surgery and adopting newer approaches to facelift surgery, including techniques involving local anesthesia and oral sedation.

For patients searching for the best facelift surgeon in Seattle, Dr. Santos' extensive facelift experience, facial plastic surgery credentials, and documented results make him a leading choice at Seattle Plastic Surgery.

Media Contact

Seattle Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Website: www.seattleplasticsurgery.com

Contact: 206-899-4213

SOURCE: Seattle Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facelift-surgeon-in-seattle-1217897