Action Behavior Centers Celebrates 2026 Graduates, Sharing Family Stories and Research on School Transition Outcomes

Family stories highlight how ABC's BCBAs help autistic children build the skills to support successful transitions into general education classrooms.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is celebrating the children who graduated from ABA therapy in 2026. For many families, graduation marks the end of early intervention as their child transitions into the classroom.

2025 research from the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR), ABC's research arm led by Executive Director Dr. Linda LeBlanc, shows why that transition matters. In a study of 193 families, 71% of children who graduated from ABA treatment spent most or all of their time in general education settings, compared with 58% of children who exited services prematurely spent most or all of their time in special education or alternative placements.1 AIoR evaluates treatment outcomes and shares results with families, clinicians, and the scientific community, feeding findings into continuous quality improvement across ABC's 450+ ABA centers.

Reaching that milestone starts well before a child's last day at ABC. Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) begin talking with families about school readiness at intake, and the conversation becomes more intentional as a child nears school age. BCBAs look for skills like communicating independently, following routines, joining classroom-like activities, and participating in social interaction, all in service of helping children advocate for themselves with teachers, peers, and family. Three families shared what that process looked like for them. All testimonials are from families who formerly received services at Action Behavior Centers and gave written permission for their stories to be shared.

Taryn from Texas said the skills and confidence her child gained continue to serve them in early elementary school. "My child was at ABC for three amazing years. They supported not just him, but our whole family, with monthly meetings and guidance every step of the way," Taryn said. "He began ABA treatment nonverbal and left with so many new skills. Now he's thriving in the 4th grade. We can't thank ABC enough!"

For Jessica in Arizona, graduation brought good news and a few nerves. "I was terrified," she said. "My child's clinical team had helped us through so much. What was I going to do without them and our biweekly check-ins?" Jessica's BCBA eased those worries by staying involved through the transition, including attending her daughter's Individualized Education Program (IEP) meeting virtually to make sure the school had what it needed to pick up where ABC left off.

A few weeks after graduation, Jessica's daughter started kindergarten. "At school, my child was given an amazing support team that understood her behaviors and needs," Jessica said. "They saw what she was capable of and pushed her to be in the general education classroom. She had a wonderful and successful first year."

Lora from Texas remembers how her child's BCBA brought the same care and attention to her child's goals as she would to her own family, even visiting their home to help prepare for the transition to kindergarten.

On graduation day, former Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) joined virtually to celebrate, and Lora and the team still exchange updates today. "That's the kind of dedication you show these children, the kind of care and commitment I could never find anywhere else," Lora said. "You see a future for them, even when we can't." Today, her child is excelling in kindergarten, making friends, learning multiplication, and recently earned a Hardworking Historian award.

"Every graduation is the result of a BCBA and family working together toward the same goal," said Dr. Charna Mintz, Chief Clinical Officer at Action Behavior Centers. "Watching children carry those skills into the classroom with confidence is exactly what evidence-based ABA treatment is meant to do."



Families and clinicians can learn more about ABC's outcomes research and school-readiness approach to autism treatment at actionbehavior.com/resource/research .

1 LeBlanc, L.A., Mintz, C., Caffee, A. et al. School Placement Outcomes Following Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention in a Routine Clinical Care Setting. J Autism Dev Disord (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-025-06880-2

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

About the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR)

Founded in 2024, the Action Institute for Outcomes Research supports ABC's mission of advancing behavioral early intervention through treatment outcome research. The institute empowers behavior analysts, families, and funders with data to make informed care decisions, and findings are integrated into clinical practice to drive continuous improvement. Executive Director Dr. Linda LeBlanc leads the research team, bringing decades of clinical and research experience and over 130 publications. Visit actionbehavior.com/resource/research to learn more about the Action Institute for Outcomes Research.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-celebrates-2026-graduates-sharing-family-stor-1218038