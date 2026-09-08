International WELL Building Institute: One Tower Business Club Becomes First Flexible Workspace Operator in Turkey to Achieve the WELL Coworking Rating

ANKARA, TR / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / One Tower Business Club, a one-of-a-kind premium business and flexible workspace destination in Turkey, has become the first flexible workspace operator in the country to achieve the WELL Coworking Rating, making Turkey the third country in continental Europe to achieve this rating. This milestone places One Tower Business Club at the forefront of a growing global movement of workspace operators committed to prioritizing health, wellbeing and performance in the workplace. The rating was awarded in August by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) through the WELL Coworking Rating program, administered in partnership with The Instant Group.

The rating assesses operators across more than 50 health-focused features spanning all ten WELL concepts - including air and water quality, lighting, thermal comfort, nutrition and physical fitness - with each submission independently reviewed by IWBI before certification is awarded. In strategic collaboration with Alarnova, and with the valued support of their ecosystem partner WELLS 360°, One Tower Business Club successfully completed the WELL Coworking Rating process, bringing together expertise, guidance and operational commitment throughout the journey.

Located in Ankara's prestigious One Tower development, One Tower Business Club spans 11,500 m² and combines premium workspace, hospitality and community experiences - including Sign Restaurant and a members-only fitness area developed with wellness partner Technogym - to create an environment where businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs can thrive.

As demand for flexible workspaces continues to grow across Turkey, operators are increasingly looking for ways to differentiate themselves and provide members with more than just a place to work (BKP Research & Consulting, 2025, Rent Office Hub, 2026). The WELL Coworking Rating provides a globally recognized, third-party verified framework that demonstrates a measurable commitment to occupant well-being and performance.

Ann Marie Aguilar, Senior Vice President, EMEA, IWBI, said: "The WELL Coworking Rating helps flexible workspace operators demonstrate their commitment to creating environments that support health, well-being and productivity. We congratulate One Tower Business Club on achieving this important milestone and joining a growing global community of organizations dedicated to enhancing the workplace experience."

Sam Pickering, Executive Director at The Instant Group, said: "Achieving the WELL Coworking Rating is a powerful statement about One Tower Business Club's commitment to its members and the future of workplace well-being. As occupiers become increasingly selective about where and how they work, the quality of the workplace experience is becoming a key differentiator. One Tower has demonstrated real leadership by investing in an environment that supports health, comfort and performance, and we are proud to have helped them achieve this milestone."

Monika Paksoy, Managing Director at One Tower Business Club, said: "Achieving the first WELL Coworking Rating in Turkey is a major milestone for us. Independent IWBI verification confirms that health, well-being, and productivity are built directly into our operational DNA-setting a new benchmark for tomorrow's workplace. As the operations lead who drove this project from initial concept to official certification, I view this as clear proof of what happens when well-being is treated as an operational discipline, not a marketing campaign."

The achievement highlights the increasing maturity of Turkey's flexible workspace market and signals growing interest in internationally recognized standards that help operators demonstrate quality, attract corporate occupiers and build trust with members.

For One Tower Business Club, the achievement further strengthens its position as a leading destination for professionals and businesses seeking a premium workspace experience in Ankara, while contributing to the broader advancement of healthy workplace standards across Turkey.

About One Tower Business Club

One Tower Business Club (OTBC) is a premium business and coworking community located in Ankara, Turkey, offering flexible office, meeting, and business solutions designed for professionals, companies, entrepreneurs, diplomats, and international organizations. Spanning 11,500 m², OTBC brings together private offices, coworking areas, meeting and event spaces, a library, restaurant and lounge areas, a fully equipped Technogym fitness center, and outdoor spaces including an urban garden and terrace. Beyond providing workspace, OTBC aims to create a professional community that supports productivity, wellbeing, collaboration, and meaningful business connections. With a strong focus on well-being, sustainability, accessibility, and user experience, OTBC continues to develop its spaces and services in line with international standards and evolving workplace expectations.

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customised managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, New York, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. www.theinstantgroup.com www.instantoffices.com

About the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

Media contacts:

The Instant Group: olivia.chatten@incendiumconsulting.com

IWBI: media@wellcertified.com

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SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/one-tower-business-club-becomes-first-flexible-workspace-operato-1218119