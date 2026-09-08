London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - IN-VR today announced that REMSA S.A. (Recursos Energéticos y Mineros de Salta, S.A.), the energy and mining company of the Province of Salta, has joined The Andean Bridge as a Strategic Ally. The agreement was signed on 7 September 2026 in Salta, formalising a strategic collaboration between IN-VR and REMSA to connect the province's mining and energy projects with regional and global capital markets.

The announcement was made at the close of The Andean Bridge Project Development Workshop - NOA, an Andean Bridge initiative delivered in partnership with Saravia Frías Abogados and backed by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), which brought together close to 90 mining executives, lawyers, financial advisors and provincial officials at Punto Corp, San Lorenzo Chico.

The agreement brings REMSA into The Andean Bridge as a Strategic Ally, designed to connect Salta's mining and energy projects with regional and global capital, strengthen the link between the province and international investment markets, and support local projects on their path to becoming investment-ready. The signing was attended by Stelios Papagrigoriou, CEO and Co-Founder of IN-VR; Guillaume Légaré of TSX; Sebastián Piñas, President of Impulsa Mendoza; and Javier Montero and Romina Sassarini, representing REMSA S.A.

(Javier Montero, CEO of REMSA S.A. and Stelios Papagrigoriou, CEO & Co-Founder of IN-VR signing the agreement)

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The Andean Bridge is a regional initiative co-founded by IN-VR, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), BYMA - Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos, the Mendoza Stock Exchange (BCM), and the Government of Mendoza, designed to connect mining and energy projects across the Andean region with local and international capital markets.

Stelios Papagrigoriou, CEO and Co-Founder of IN-VR, said: "The Andean Bridge is built on three pillars - education, connection and acceleration - to help junior projects reach the market and attract investors. REMSA's incorporation as a Strategic Ally is an important step for the North of Argentina, and it reflects exactly what this platform was built to do: connect regional institutions directly with the capital, expertise and international markets that can move their projects forward."

Looking Ahead

The Andean Bridge returns to Argentina in October for the 5th Argentina Critical Minerals Summit, with two days of investment-focused activities in Buenos Aires, followed by the Mendoza Finance Day, which is expected to bring together between 20 and 25 international investors focused specifically on Argentine junior mining projects.

About The Andean Bridge

The Andean Bridge is a regional initiative co-founded by IN-VR, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), BYMA - Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos, the Mendoza Stock Exchange (BCM), and the Government of Mendoza, designed to connect mining and energy projects across the Andean region with local and international capital markets. Structured around three pillars - education, connection and acceleration - the platform delivers jurisdiction-specific technical, legal and financial workshops, biannual investor roadshows, and the Andean Accelerator, creating a structured pathway from project preparation to capital access.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading international consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, working at the intersection of governments and the private sector. IN-VR structures investment opportunities, facilitates strategic partnerships, and delivers high-impact platforms that connect regional projects with the capital, expertise and international markets needed to advance them.

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