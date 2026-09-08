Catchr has launched an MCP connector that brings live data from Google Ads, Meta Ads, GA4, Shopify, and 100+ other marketing platforms directly into Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. Marketers can question campaign performance in plain language without exporting a single CSV.

Grenay, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Catchr.io, the marketing data platform used by agencies, e-commerce brands, freelancers, and in-house marketing teams, has announced a new way to access live marketing data directly from AI assistants, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.

Marketers can now ask, "Why did CPA rise last week?" or "Which campaigns lost momentum?" and receive an answer grounded in current data from Meta Ads, Google Ads, GA4, HubSpot, Shopify, and more than 100 other sources, without first exporting a single CSV.

Catchr is now available as an official MCP connector in the Claude directory and as an app in the ChatGPT app store. Gemini, Copilot, and other MCP-compatible clients can connect through the public endpoint.

Installation takes just three steps: search for Catchr in the directory, install it, and authenticate their account.





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A typical agency client runs paid media on two or three ad networks, tracks the site in GA4, manages leads in a CRM, and sells through an e-commerce platform. Each of those tools has its own export format, its own metric names, and its own refresh cadence.

Before an account manager can answer a simple question about performance, someone has to pull the numbers, reconcile them, and paste them into a sheet. Multiply that by every client and every reporting tool, and the export routine quietly eats a full working day each week.

AI assistants were supposed to fix this, but an assistant with no access to the data can only reason about numbers someone has already copied into the chat.

Catchr MCP closes that gap by putting the connected, refreshed data layer directly behind the assistant.

Catchr replaces the export routine with a single authenticated connection per platform. Once a source is connected, the same data flows to 20+ destinations including Looker Studio, Power BI, Tableau, Google Sheets, Excel, BigQuery, the Catchr API, and now AI assistants.

When a client asks for a new dashboard, a warehouse export, or an AI analysis, the team adds a destination instead of rebuilding the pipeline.

No code is required. Setup follows three steps:

1. Authentication happens once per platform, with the exact ad accounts, properties, or portals selected during setup.

2. Destinations come next: reporting tools, spreadsheets, warehouses, and AI assistants. Catchr reuses the connected sources for each one.

3. Everything runs from there. Reports open with current numbers, Claude and ChatGPT answer performance questions, and Catchr keeps every destination refreshed automatically.

Unified data fields normalize metric names across platforms, so "spend" or "conversions" mean the same thing whether the row came from TikTok Ads, LinkedIn Ads, or Pinterest Ads. That consistency is what makes a cross channel question answerable in one prompt.





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Catchr is designed around marketing teams run every week:

Account managers open a current cross channel report, ask an AI assistant why performance changed, and turn the answer into priorities before the client call. A pre call check might surface that CPA increased because prospecting spend grew faster than conversion volume, along with the three campaigns that need review.

Freelancers connect a client's stack once and work in the dashboards and spreadsheets they already know. Pacing checks, campaign reviews, monthly summaries, and margin calculations run on live data instead of Monday morning exports.

Data and operations teams manage sources, accounts, refresh schedules, and destinations from one place while account teams keep using whatever tool they prefer. The data layer is standardized without restricting the tools on top of it.

"Every report used to start with five exports and a morning of copy paste. Now it starts with the actual client work," said Florian Cabirol, CEO at Catchr.

"Adding AI assistants as a destination was the obvious next step. The data is already connected and reliable. Letting people question it in plain language removes the last manual step between the numbers and the recommendation."

Catchr connectors span paid media, web and app analytics, CRM, ecommerce, SEO, email, and organic social. Supported sources include Google Ads, Meta Ads, Microsoft Ads, LinkedIn Ads, TikTok Ads, Amazon Ads, Pinterest Ads, Snapchat Ads, X Ads, Spotify Ads, Google Analytics 4, Matomo, Google Search Console, Google Business Profile, YouTube Analytics, Instagram, TikTok Organic, LinkedIn Pages, Shopify, WooCommerce, HubSpot, Klaviyo, and Mailchimp.

Beyond data routing, Catchr's Brand Hub gives teams a view of brand presence, including a GEO module for tracking how brands appear in AI generated answers. A free University section offers courses on Looker Studio, Google Sheets, and Power BI, and a template library covers paid media, SEO, web analytics, lead generation, email, social, and e-commerce reporting.

Catchr is used by agencies and brands including Tigrz Paris, Mojo, The Browz, Pickers, Axonaut, Ikom, AdsBack, and Digital Passengers.

Published case studies detail how Pickers, The Browz, and Axonaut moved client and internal reporting onto a single connected data layer.

Catchr MCP is available now to all Catchr customers. New users can start a 14 day free trial with no credit card required.

Teams can also book a live product demo at https://www.catchr.io/productdemo





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Catchr connects 100+ marketing platforms to the reporting, spreadsheet, warehouse, and AI tools teams already use. It centralizes marketing data, keeps it automatically up to date, and lets agencies and brands report with confidence and uncover AI insights. Catchr is built for account managers, freelancers, and data teams who need the numbers ready before the meeting starts.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313330