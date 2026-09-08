Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 18:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of shares repurchased:

160,000

Date of transaction:

08 September 2026

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

434.950

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

434.500

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

435.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

528,350,065

Total Shares held in Treasury:

39,231,915

Total Voting Rights:

489,118,150

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737836347

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.