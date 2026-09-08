EDF announces the success of its green hybrid bond issue for a nominal amount of €1 billion

EDF (BBB+ stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a new issuance of green perpetual subordinated notes (the "New Notes") of €1 billion, at an initial 5.25% coupon until 2032 with a 5.25-year first call date at EDF's discretion.

An amount equivalent to the net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance investments in relation to the lifetime extension of the existing nuclear reactors in France, as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework- 1- and that are aligned with the European taxonomy.

It is expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of BB-/Ba2/BBB- (S&P/ Moody's/Fitch) and an equity content of 50%.

Settlement and delivery would take place on 14 September 2026, the date on which the New Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Furthermore, the amount of the Offer to Purchase of a part of the perpetual subordinated social notes of €1,250,000,000 launched today amounts to €150,000,000.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

Since 31 July 2026, EDF has made a private bond placement of CNH800 million.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3bn in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website