Tektronix expands MP5000 Series with 200-volt SMU to accelerate semiconductor and optical device validation

New dual-channel module and TriggerFlow capabilities help engineers conduct deeper testing earlier, automate parallel workflows and scale from validation to production

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tektronix today announced the MSMU200-2 Source Measure Unit (SMU) module for the MP5000 Series Modular Precision Test System. The new module expands the platform to support higher-voltage semiconductor characterization, device reliability and stress testing, and validation of optical and integrated devices.

Built on Keithley's source-measure expertise, the dual-channel MSMU200-2 SMU delivers a 30-watt power envelope spanning up to 200 volts and 1.5 amps DC, plus extended pulse capability up to 7 amps.

As AI infrastructure, high-speed optical connectivity and increasingly integrated semiconductor designs drive greater device complexity, engineers face growing pressure to identify interactions and potential failures earlier. Testing individual components late in development is no longer sufficient. Teams need deeper, more system-level insight earlier in the design cycle, when problems are faster and less expensive to correct.

"The costliest test failure is the one discovered after complex design has already moved downstream," said Javier Irazola, Vice President and General Manager of the Precision DC Source and Measure Portfolio at Tektronix. "By adding higher-voltage operation, extended current pulsing capabilities and new, intuitive control for synchronized, high-channel-count parallel testing in the MP5000 Series system, we're giving engineers a practical way to move deeper characterization earlier, then carry the same modular architecture into production as channel counts and test requirements grow."

Higher-voltage operation for broader device testing

The MSMU200-2 SMU is designed for semiconductor, integrated circuit and optoelectronic applications that require higher voltage, pulsed measurements or precise coordination across multiple device terminals. Target applications include semiconductor device characterization, package-level reliability testing and semiconductor chip validation, including application-specific integrated circuits and field-programmable gate arrays.

Key capabilities include:





Higher-voltage characterization and stress testing: Two independent SMU channels deliver a 30-watt power envelope, with sourcing and measurement up to 200 volts and 1.5 amps DC, depending on the operating point.

Two independent SMU channels deliver a 30-watt power envelope, with sourcing and measurement up to 200 volts and 1.5 amps DC, depending on the operating point. Extended pulsing with less device self-heating: Pulse capability up to 7 amps allows engineers to apply higher-current test conditions in controlled bursts as short as hundreds of microseconds, depending on the source range and device impedance. This helps limit device self-heating that can distort measurements, obscure actual device behavior or damage the device under test.

Pulse capability up to 7 amps allows engineers to apply higher-current test conditions in controlled bursts as short as hundreds of microseconds, depending on the source range and device impedance. This helps limit device self-heating that can distort measurements, obscure actual device behavior or damage the device under test. High-speed transient capture: Integrated digitizers simultaneously sample voltage and current at up to 1 million samples per second, allowing engineers to capture fast transient events and pulse waveforms without adding a separate digitizer or oscilloscope for many DC and pulse measurements.

Integrated digitizers simultaneously sample voltage and current at up to 1 million samples per second, allowing engineers to capture fast transient events and pulse waveforms without adding a separate digitizer or oscilloscope for many DC and pulse measurements. Greater confidence in test connections: Built-in Contact Check can be automated to verify force and sense connections before testing begins, helping prevent invalid measurements caused by poor contact with the device under test.

Built-in Contact Check can be automated to verify force and sense connections before testing begins, helping prevent invalid measurements caused by poor contact with the device under test. Device and instrument protection: Input overvoltage protection and optional autosense capability help protect sensitive devices, probes and instruments during demanding tests and unexpected connection conditions.

Input overvoltage protection and optional autosense capability help protect sensitive devices, probes and instruments during demanding tests and unexpected connection conditions. "Smart" current sinking: Independently programmable positive and negative limits allow engineers to control sourcing and sinking differently. This reduces the need to create custom algorithms to prevent excessive sinking current when testing power-management integrated circuits, voltage regulators, batteries and other sensitive devices.





TriggerFlow simplifies synchronized parallel testing

The new TriggerFlow graphical interface in TSP Toolkit makes it easier to build, visualize and debug synchronized parallel test sequences across MP5000 Series channels and connected instruments.





Engineers can use TriggerFlow to define when a channel changes its source level, takes a measurement, responds to an event or coordinates with external equipment such as probers and handlers. They can also monitor measurement data while a script is running, including an early view of buffered results, rather than waiting for the full test to finish.

This programmable parallel control helps engineers coordinate sophisticated tests with less manual programming and PC interaction. Combined with TSP-Link, the MP5000 Series system can synchronize source changes across channels and connected mainframes to within 500 nanoseconds, allowing one channel to respond precisely to events or actions on another.

Running multiple channels and test sequences concurrently can increase throughput, improve timing accuracy and lower the cost of high-channel-count validation and production testing.

A modular system designed to adapt and scale

The MSMU200-2 is the second SMU available for the MP5000 Series system, following the 60-volt MSMU60-2 introduced last year. The platform also supports the dual-channel, 50-watt MPSU50-2ST power supply module.

Engineers can combine SMU and power supply modules in the same three-slot MP5103 mainframe, configuring up to six SMU and/or PSU channels in a compact 1U rack space. This allows teams to select the combination of voltage, current, precision and cost each test requires, then adapt the system as devices, applications and channel requirements evolve.

Individual slot controls allow engineers to stop and restart a slot from the front panel when inserting, removing, or replacing a module. This helps eliminate the need to power down and unplug the entire mainframe, helping preserve uptime as systems are serviced or reconfigured. Rear-accessible modules can also be exchanged without removing the mainframe from the test rack.

Availability

The MSMU200-2 SMU module and new TriggerFlow interface in TSP Toolkit are available now. Explore the MP5000 Series Modular Precision Test System.

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About Tektronix

Tektronix is the partner engineers have trusted to measure, discover, and innovate for 80 years. Today we deliver test and measurement solutions that unite precision with simplicity, helping engineers accelerate breakthroughs that shape a better tomorrow. Learn more at tek.com/newsroom.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Tektronix, Inc.

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