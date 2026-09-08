Vbot Secures Orders for More Than 5,000 Quadruped Robots at IFA 2026; Global Sales Surpass 13,000 Units

Sixteen international partners sign purchase agreements as Vbot SuperDog expands across key European markets

BERLIN, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vbot announced that it secured new orders for more than 5,000 quadruped robots during IFA 2026, following purchase agreements signed with 16 international partners. The partnerships cover key European markets including Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The agreements mark a significant step in the international expansion of Vbot SuperDog, nicknamed "Bubble," a consumer robot dog designed to bring embodied intelligence into everyday living spaces. Throughout IFA, the product attracted strong interest from distributors, technology media and consumers, who experienced its autonomous following, obstacle avoidance and load-carrying capabilities firsthand.

Vbot's Babo makes its European debut at IFA 2026

Unlike many robotic products that remain limited to staged demonstrations, Vbot SuperDog is already in mass production and available as a consumer product. It can autonomously follow its owner without a remote control and navigate around people and obstacles in busy environments. Its movement and positioning capabilities are enabled by a combination of LiDAR and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, with no programming or complex setup required for everyday use.

With a maximum payload of 12 kg and an expandable back panel, Vbot SuperDog can carry groceries, outdoor equipment and other personal items. It can also pull a small camping wagon. When equipped with an action camera, the robot can serve as a mobile personal camera operator, autonomously following users as they walk, exercise or explore outdoors.

The product had already gained attention at CES earlier this year and has since become a breakout consumer robotics product in China. When pre-orders opened in December 2025, Vbot recorded 6,540 orders, representing nearly RMB 100 million, or approximately US$15 million, in sales. Vbot SuperDog currently ranks first in the consumer robot dog category on JD.com, one of China's leading e-commerce platforms.

Strong domestic demand, combined with expansion into Europe and other international markets, has continued to drive the product's growth. As of September 8, 2026, cumulative global sales of Vbot quadruped robots had exceeded 13,000 units across 15 countries and regions. Based on cumulative unit sales, Vbot SuperDog is now the world's best-selling consumer robot dog.

The response at IFA also highlighted growing European demand for robots that offer practical value in daily life. As consumer robots become easier to experience and purchase through local retail and distribution networks, products that combine personality, autonomy and useful everyday functions are expected to reach a broader range of households.

About Vbot

Vbot is the consumer robotics brand of Vita Dynamics, an embodied-intelligence company focused on developing intelligent robotic products for everyday living spaces. Its products combine autonomous mobility, multimodal interaction and practical utility to explore how robots can become useful companions in people's daily lives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94688b81-476c-4fa3-a493-8676c3941b54

Media Contact: Guitao Huang, Global Head of Marketing, Vbot Email: brand@vbot.cn