Molecular Instruments (MI), founded by the inventor of HCR technology, today announced the availability of HCR Gold IF on Biocare Medical's ONCORE Pro X, a fully open automated slide staining system for research laboratories.

Powered by the HCR HiFi Encoder, HCR Gold IF lets researchers build multiplex immunofluorescence assays with any off-the-shelf primary antibody, even ones from the same host species and isotype. The workflow avoids stripping, custom conjugation, and fixed antibody panels, helping teams expand higher-plex protein imaging while preserving the antibodies and validation work already established in their labs.

"We designed HCR Gold IF around a simple principle: multiplex imaging should adapt to the antibodies and instrumentation researchers already use, not the other way around," said Aneesh Acharya, PhD, Chief Operating Officer at Molecular Instruments. "Bringing HCR Gold IF to the ONCORE Pro X extends that approach to Biocare's open, flexible automation platform and moves us closer to making high-performance multiplex imaging broadly accessible across research labs."

Biocare Medical's ONCORE Pro X supports automated staining for research applications including immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, and in situ hybridization. The platform processes up to 36 microscope slides per run and supports independent protocols at each slide position, giving research teams flexibility across assay development, optimization, and routine staining.

"Our collaboration with Molecular Instruments reflects how we think about the ONCORE Pro X: as an open platform that grows with the tools researchers need," said David Anderson, VP Business Development, Partnerships at Biocare Medical. "HCR Gold IF is a strong addition alongside HCR Pro RNA-ISH, and it's a good example of the kind of partnerships we'll keep bringing to the platform."

The addition of HCR Gold IF broadens the HCR imaging menu available on the ONCORE Pro X, joining HCR Pro RNA-ISH in an automated research staining environment. For laboratories working across RNA and protein targets, this assay gives teams more room to design multiplex tissue assays around their research questions, sample types, and established antibodies.

Availability

HCR Gold IF on the ONCORE Pro X is available to order today. Researchers interested in learning more can contact Molecular Instruments at info@molecularinstruments.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About MI

Molecular Instruments (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

About Biocare Medical, A part of Agilent

Biocare Medical is a global leader in cancer research and diagnostics, offering advanced staining and molecular solutions. Its reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, multiplex IHC cocktails, FISH probes, and a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research. Biocare's automated staining platforms support customers ranging from clinical labs and pharma to academic and government institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908676691/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Joyce Yoo

Associate Director of Marketing

joyce@molecularinstruments.com