Collaboration will focus on development and implementation of on-premises AI technologies across Samsung's chip operations

Samsung makes lead investment in Mistral's funding round

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mistral AI to enhance its semiconductor engineering and manufacturing capabilities that will reinforce its leadership in AI chip technologies.

The announcement of the partnership was made during the state summit held in Paris between South Korea and France. Under the agreement, Samsung will integrate Mistral's AI services and solutions-including its flagship large language model, Mistral Large-across its semiconductor operations to develop customized on-premises AI models optimized for intelligence-driven infrastructure.

Mistral's powerful AI platform is expected to provide Samsung with a unique stack of tools that will transform how semiconductors are designed and manufactured.

The on-premises enterprise solutions will especially ensure security and flexibility required to process highly sensitive technologies and operational data entirely within the boundaries of Samsung's semiconductor infrastructure, maintaining total control over its mission-critical technologies.

As semiconductor processes become more advanced and complex, rapid data analysis in the fab is essential. By applying targeted AI models to defect detection and equipment optimization, Samsung aims to accelerate development cycles, manufacturing precision, and yield stabilization across its advanced memory and logic chips.

"Increasing complexities involved in AI chip design and manufacturing requires continuous innovation in semiconductor technologies," said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman CEO of the Device Solutions (DS) Division at Samsung Electronics. "We look forward to working with Mistral and supporting the evolving needs of customers, while delivering new breakthroughs across the semiconductor ecosystem essential to the AI era."

"AI is reshaping how we build complex technologies, from silicon to software," said Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral. "We are proud to support Samsung Electronics with our expertise in electronics and semiconductors, helping to improve how chips are designed and manufactured, and to accelerate technical progress across the global semiconductor and AI value chain."

Samsung has also led Mistral AI's Series D funding round, securing a strategic equity stake to support long-term technology collaboration. Samsung's lead investment reflects expanding cross-industry collaboration across the advanced chip ecosystem.

By joining its leading silicon technologies with AI innovators, such as Mistral, Samsung plans to continue its progress toward a broader AI transformation across its semiconductor operations and meet the diverse needs of its customers spanning advanced memory and logic to foundry services.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

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Contacts:

Ujeong Jahnke

Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH

Tel. +49(0)89-45578-1000

Email: sseg.comm@samsung.com