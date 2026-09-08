Southern Vision Investment Becomes Strategic Investor in AVi8 Airways

Long-term strategic partnership to build AVi8 into Southeast Asia's dedicated ACMI-Charter platform. Investment terms will be disclosed in official fillings at a later time.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / AVi8 Airways, a startup ACMI and charter airline serving the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that Southern Vision Investment (SVI) has become a strategic investor in the company, forming a long-term partnership to support AVi8's growth across Southeast Asia.

The investment establishes SVI as a committed, long-horizon financial partner as AVi8 builds toward the launch of operations. Full terms of the investment, which allows for certification will be disclosed later in official filings.

AVi8 is building a dedicated ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter airline, operating Airbus A320-family aircraft for passenger and charter services and A321F and A330F freighters for its cargo operations, serving customers across one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

"We are proud to walk alongside AVi8 Airways for the long term," said Le Yen Thi, Managing Director of SVI Group. "This is not a short-term position - it is a commitment to accompany the company through every stage of its journey. We believe in the team, in the ACMI and charter model, and in the long-term future of aviation across Southeast Asia."

This partnership reflects a shared, long-term ambition: to build enduring aviation infrastructure for Southeast Asia, combining AVi8's ACMI and charter capabilities with SVI's conviction and financial strength.

"With the support of SVI Group, AVi8 Airways will have the strong financial preparation it needs to pursue a genuinely long-term plan - one measured in years, not quarters," said Minh Nguyen, Managing Director of AVi8 Airways. "Our ambition is clear: to build AVi8 into the leading ACMI and charter platform for Southeast Asia. Having a strategic investor of SVI's caliber and conviction beside us gives us the stability and the confidence to execute that vision - aircraft by aircraft, and partnership by partnership."

The ACMI and charter model is prized for its flexibility and capital efficiency, allowing airlines to add capacity during peak seasons - from Lunar New Year, Golden Week, and Songkran to the summer holidays and Hajj and Umrah - and to serve cargo flows that traditional scheduled models cannot address efficiently. AVi8 intends to sit at the center of this demand as a dedicated, airline-to-airline capacity provider.

With SVI's backing, AVi8 plans to introduce Airbus A320-family aircraft, alongside A321F and A330F freighters for its cargo operations, toward a commercial launch in 2027 - beginning with cargo before expanding its passenger charter and ACMI services - and to grow its fleet steadily as it establishes itself as a trusted capacity partner across the region.

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About AVi8 Airways

AVi8 Airways is a Singapore-structured airline backed by AVi8 Air Capital, an aviation investment fund founded by Ed Wegel, one of the industry's most experienced airline entrepreneurs. Over nearly four decades, Wegel has helped found and build five airlines across multiple markets, with deep experience in airline start-up, fundraising, operations, and growth.

AVi8 Airways is building a dedicated ACMI and Charter platform for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, providing aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) capacity to airline partners while serving passenger charter and cross-border cargo demand. As part of its strategy, AVi8 plans to apply for an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in Cambodia and to establish an operational hub in Phnom Penh, leveraging the country's strategic location to optimise its network and connect key markets across the region.

This model combines AVi8's international corporate structure in Singapore, its operational base in Cambodia, and its APAC market network to create a flexible, efficient, and rapidly scalable ACMI-Charter platform. AVi8 plans to operate Airbus A320-family aircraft for passenger and charter services and to build cargo capacity with A321F and A330F freighters, meeting rising regional demand for air transport. Its long-term goal is to become one of Southeast Asia's leading ACMI and Charter platforms, serving as a capacity partner for airlines and corporate customers across the Asia-Pacific. For more information about AVi8 Airways, please visit www.avi8airways.com.

About Southern Vision Investment (SVI)

Southern Vision Investment (SVI Group)- is a Ho Chi Minh City-based investment group with interests spanning real estate, finance and technology, and commercial services. Building on a strong financial foundation and a portfolio developed alongside leading Vietnamese enterprises and financial institutions, SVI pursues long-term, value-driven investments guided by its commitment to partnership. Its strategic investment in AVi8 Airways marks SVI's entry into the aviation and transport infrastructure sector. To learn more about Southern Vision Investment, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/svi-group/posts/?feedView=all

Media Contacts

AVi8 Airways - Minh Nguyen, Managing Director · minhnd@avi8airways.com

Southern Vision Investment (SVI) - Le Yen Thi, Managing Director · thi.le@svi-group.vn

SOURCE: AVi8 Airways

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/southern-vision-investment-becomes-strategic-investor-in-avi8-airways-1218079