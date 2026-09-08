Adapti, Inc. Discusses Growth and Revenue Strategies with The MarketGems Podcast

TOWSON, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI)("the Company"), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, was featured on the MarketGems Podcast, hosted by Baystone Group. Scott Lonergan, President of The Ballengee Group, an Adapti, Inc. subsidiary, joined host Matthew Dunehoo to discuss the Company's growth and revenue strategies.

"Our largest revenue stream comes from representing Major League Baseball players," explained Lonergan. "The economics of baseball are growing rapidly," he added, noting increasing professional salaries and bonuses, as well as NIL deals at the high school and collegiate level.

Lonergan then discussed the Company's strategy in leveraging AI technology to optimize brand deals with appropriate influencers. "We're trying to create meaningful partnerships," said Lonergan. "I believe this technology gives Ballengee Group a better platform to have a higher closing rate and present great story-pitch ideas to these brands."

Lonergan then elaborated on the predictability of the Company's revenue streams, noting guaranteed MLB contracts, as well as growing brand deals and partnerships.

"What is your biggest competitive advantage?", asked Dunehoo. Lonergan expanded on Ballengee Group's team and their dedication to becoming a disruptive force in their field. "It's very important to have an agency that maintains a certain size, while having the employees and bandwidth to provide best-in-class services with experts in those lanes."

To close the interview, Lonergan discussed the value of Ballengee Group's MLB contract revenues paired with Adapti, Inc's advanced AI technology and data analytics.

To listen to the full podcast interview, click here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8949950-adapti-inc-adti-discusses-growth-and-revenue-strategies-with-the-marketgems-podcast

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About MarketGems Podcast

The MarketGems Podcast, hosted by Baystone Group Inc., allows companies to build investor awareness, while also updating current shareholders through exclusive executive interviews. To learn more about Baystone Group and the MarketGems Podcast, visit: https://baystonegp.com/.

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410-825-3930

SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-discusses-growth-and-revenue-strategies-with-the-mark-1218156