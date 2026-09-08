Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association: Global community unites at the second edition of the World Fire Congress to advance fire and life safety worldwide

The Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association (Metro Chiefs), a section of the National Fire Protection Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs serves as the World Fire Congress Secretariat

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from fire and emergency services, government, industry, academia, and international organizations gathered today for the opening of the second edition of the World Fire Congress (WFC), a global platform established to strengthen collaboration, share knowledge, and address some of the most pressing fire and life safety challenges facing communities around the world.

Bringing together delegates from more than 60 nations, the Congress reflects the increasingly international nature of fire and emergency management challenges. From climate-driven disasters and urbanization to evolving infrastructure risks and community resilience, participants are convening to identify practical solutions and drive collective action on issues that transcend borders.

During the opening day, delegates will explore global approaches to preventing fires, protecting communities, and safeguarding historic and culturally significant buildings and sites. They will also examine how fire and emergency services can strengthen disaster preparedness in response to climate-driven disasters, large-scale emergencies, and other emerging risks.

Phil Garrigan, Chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, the official hosts of the World Fire Congress, London, said:

"It is a tremendous privilege for the NFCC and UK fire and rescue services to welcome colleagues from across the world to London for the World Fire Congress.

"The challenges facing fire and rescue services are growing in scale, complexity and pace. No single country has all the answers, which is why this Congress is so important. It provides a unique opportunity to share learning, exchange ideas, and strengthen the partnerships that will help us better protect our communities in the years ahead.

"By coming together, we can learn from one another's experiences and build a safer, more resilient future for the people we serve."

Otto Drozd III, Executive Secretary of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, the Secretariat for the World Fire Congress, said:

"The World Fire Congress is an incredible opportunity to turn knowledge into action. What begins here in London will continue through stronger relationships, collaboration, and practical initiatives adapted for local needs. The Secretariat's role is to maintain that momentum and ensure that the ideas and commitments developed here lead to meaningful progress for fire and life safety worldwide."

During the two-day program, delegates will examine prevention and protection, disaster readiness, firefighter health and wellbeing, emerging technologies, and lessons learned from major incidents around the world.

About the World Fire Congress

The World Fire Congress is a global platform that brings together leaders from across the fire and emergency services ecosystem to address shared challenges, foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and advance solutions that contribute to safer, more resilient communities worldwide.

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