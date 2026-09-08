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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 18:36 Uhr
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Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

8 September 2026

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that at the Company's 2026 AGM held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution

Votes For*

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes validly cast

Total votes cast as % of issued share capital

Vote Withheld **

1

Receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2026

26,509,162

100.00

0

0.00

26,509,162

62.95

0

2

Approve Directors' Remuneration Report

26,507,715

99.99

1,447

0.01

26,509,162

62.95

0

3

Appointment of external auditor

26,472,535

99.86

36,627

0.14

26,509,162

62.95

0

4

Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration

26,505,229

99.99

3,933

0.01

26,509,162

62.95

0

5

Re-elect Martin Shenfield as a Director

26,509,162

100.00

0

0.00

26,509,162

62.95

0

6

Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director

26,504,804

99.98

4,358

0.02

26,509,162

62.95

0

7

Re-elect Tanit Curry as a Director

26,509,162

100.00

0

0.00

26,509,162

62.95

0

8

To authorise the allotment of Ordinary shares

26,509,162

100.00

0

0.00

26,509,162

62.95

0

9

To authorise the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights

26,095,366

99.95

13,046

0.05

26,108,412

62.00

400,750

10

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares

26,509,162

100.00

0

0.00

26,509,162

62.95

0

11

That a general meeting (other than an Annual General Meeting) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

26,487,896

99.93

19,819

0.07

26,507,715

62.95

1,447

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka

Hiren Dasani

Fadrique Balmaseda

Ben Hayward

Via Burson Buchanan

Marex

Mark Thompson

+44 (0) 20 7016 6711

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham

Henry Wilson

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

Notes:

Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 6.00 p.m. (UK time) on 4 September 2026, the share capital of the Company consisted of 42,110,751 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.97 billion in assets under management or advisory 1 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated as a function of outperformance of the benchmark.

1 Data as at 31 July 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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