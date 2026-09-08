Recognized as one of only six midsized companies worldwide for building a culture where innovation happens at every level

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Fast Company today announced its eighth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, recognizing businesses that are creating cultures where innovation can thrive at every level.

Go Lime Inc. earned a place among the 2026 honorees in the Midsized Companies category, recognized for building a culture that empowers employees to challenge traditional ways of working and rethink how Canadians experience home and commercial services. Go Lime is one of just six companies recognized in the Midsized Companies category this year.

The 2026 Best Workplaces for Innovators list recognizes companies across a wide range of industries. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs and company culture. Fast Company editors evaluated each application and conducted additional research as part of the selection process. More than 1,200 applications were reviewed, with 190 companies recognized worldwide this year.

"This recognition belongs to our entire team. At Go Lime, innovation isn't a department or something that happens once a year in a strategy session - it's how we work every day. Our people are constantly challenging how things have traditionally been done and asking how we can make the experience better for our customers, our partners and each other. We set out to prove that home services could be built differently - more transparent, more digital and more customer-focused - and I'm incredibly proud to see our people and culture recognized by Fast Company on a global stage," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO, Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime is building a new model for home and commercial services in Canada, combining digital technology, transparent pricing and a customer-first approach in an industry that has traditionally relied heavily on in-home selling and complex pricing. Customers can research products, see pricing and transact online, creating a simpler and more transparent experience.

That challenger mindset extends beyond technology. Go Lime has built a culture that encourages employees across the organization - from field technicians and customer operations to technology, sales, marketing and corporate teams - to identify problems, challenge existing processes and find better ways to serve customers. Innovation at Go Lime isn't reserved for a select few; it's expected and encouraged at every level of the company.

"The most innovative workplaces don't simply ask their employees to come up with great ideas; they create the conditions that make great ideas possible," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's honorees understand that innovation is ultimately a cultural commitment that requires empowering people to think differently, take risks, and turn ideas into actions. We're proud to recognize the companies and executives who are leading by example."

The full list of honorees is available on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators website at fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators

The Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2026) is available online now and will hit newsstands on September 22.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Go Lime

Go Lime Inc. is a Canadian home and commercial services company on a mission to make home comfort better. Through a digital-first platform, transparent pricing and a customer-focused approach, Go Lime provides heating, cooling, water heating, water filtration and related home comfort solutions to customers across Canada.

Go Lime was built to challenge the traditional home services model by giving customers greater transparency, choice and control over how they purchase and manage essential home comfort products and services. With a rapidly growing team and recently expanded national footprint, Go Lime combines technology, trusted partnerships and exceptional service to deliver a simpler, more transparent customer experience. Learn more at golime.com.

Better Home Comfort.

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