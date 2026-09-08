Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTC Pink: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV) (FSE: 5LB), ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of durable, single-dose, vaccines for safe, scalable, and long-lasting immune protection in oncology, infectious disease, and immune dysfunctions, is pleased to announce its participation at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. James Passin, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 10:40-11:00 AM in Room 2

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: James Passin, CEO

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX immune-educating technology platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. BioVaxys' DPX platform is a major innovation in vaccine development that offers a solution to limitations faced by vaccines using other antigen delivery methods. The DPX platform presents antigens (proteins, peptides, VLPs, or polynucleotides) and multiple antigens to the immune system using a novel non-systemic mechanism of action that does not release active ingredients at the site of the injection, but rather forces an active uptake of antigens by APCs for delivery into the lymphatic nodes. The "no release" mechanism allows for an active uptake of antigens into immune cells and lymph nodes for a sustained activation of the immune system in which the T cell flow is sustained over a longer duration than traditional vaccines. As this programming of immune cells happens in vivo, it offers a more efficient approach that mimics the natural function of the immune system. The Company's clinical stage oncology pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX platform, in phase II clinical development in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer, and in phase 1 with neoadjuvant hormone therapy in HR(+) / HER2(-) stage II-III breast cancer. BioVaxys is also developing DPX+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, which is in phase 1 for bladder cancer, DPX-RSV which completed phase 1 for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for anthrax prophylaxis, DPX-RABV-EBOV-GP for Ebola, and DPX-mRNA formulations for leptospirosis and rabies for animal health use.

Cautionary Statements on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by BioVaxys, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its DPX platform can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. BioVaxys does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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