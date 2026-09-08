My green lab: My Green Lab Expands ACT Ecolabel Channel Partner Network Ahead of New EU Environmental Claims Rules

More than 15 distributors and procurement platforms are aligning around independently verified product sustainability data as new rules reshape environmental claims across the laboratory supply chain

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Green Lab today announced that more than 15 laboratory product distributors, procurement platforms, and laboratory analytics platforms have joined its ACT Ecolabel Channel Partner network, expanding access to independently verified sustainability information where laboratories make purchasing decisions.

The network includes Appleton Woods, Cenmed, Cole-Parmer, Fisher Scientific, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Government Scientific Source, IVDIQ, Labviva, Lasec, MerkaLoop, Medical Supply Company, MyAmici, Neta Scientific, Inc., Pacer, Quartzy, Scientist.com, Separations, Thomas Scientific, and VWR, part of Avantor. Channel Partners are integrating ACT Ecolabel data into catalogs and purchasing workflows so buyers can access standardized environmental performance data at the point of product selection.

The network's rapid growth reflects a broader shift across the laboratory supply chain. As regulatory and customer scrutiny of environmental claims increases, suppliers and distributors are removing unverified claims and self-created sustainability labels, in favor of independent standards and third-party verified product information they can use consistently across catalogs, platforms, and customer channels.

"Across the laboratory supply chain, the industry is aligning around a common standard for credible product sustainability information," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "The growth of the ACT Ecolabel across more than 15 Channel Partners shows that independently verified data is becoming part of how laboratories evaluate and source products. By putting ACT Ecolabel data where buying decisions happen, our Channel Partners are supporting a more rigorous era of environmental claims."

The shift is accelerating ahead of Sept. 27, 2026, when relevant provisions of the European Union's Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) become enforceable through member-state laws. The Directive prohibits certain generic environmental claims made without proof and the use of self-created or self-certified sustainability labels. Any private ecolabels must be based on certification schemes that meet rigorous requirements for independence, transparency, stakeholder participation, and third-party verification.

My Green Lab partnered with Eversheds Sutherland, a leading global law firm with deep EU regulatory expertise, to examine what the Directive means for manufacturers, distributors, procurement platforms, and other businesses placing products or environmental claims in European markets. The resulting legal bulletin concludes that while the Directive directly addresses business-to-consumer practices, its implications for business-to-business markets can be direct and material when sustainability information in public product catalogs, distributor platforms, and online databases informs downstream claims or purchasing decisions.

The analysis recommends that manufacturers inventory and assess environmental claims and ecolabels across packaging, product documentation, digital platforms, and marketing materials, then remove or replace those that do not meet the criteria of the Directive. It also warns that noncompliant labels may create enforcement exposure and lead to restricted market access, removal from distribution platforms, and exclusion from procurement processes.

"Companies should recognize that the Directive applies to environmental marketing claims wherever they appear, including in publicly accessible digital catalogues and distributor systems," said Thera Adam-van Straaten, Partner and Head of Intellectual Property and Marketing at Eversheds Sutherland. "The Directive raises clear expectations for substantiation, transparency, and independent verification. Businesses should review the labels and claims moving through their sales channels now and ensure they are supported by credible independent standards, transparent methodologies, verifiable data, and third-party verification, turning compliance into credibility."

The ACT Ecolabel is built around these core principles. It provides independently verified, product-level sustainability data through a transparent, science-based framework developed with input from manufacturers, scientists, procurement leaders, and sustainability and life cycle assessment experts. Integrating ACT Ecolabels into widely used purchasing channels helps organizations align with the intent of the Directive, and reduces the risks associated with generic or unsubstantiated environmental claims and self-certification.

The current list of ACT Ecolabel Channel Partners is available at mygreenlab.org/programs/act-ecolabel/act-channel-partners/. My Green Lab is actively inviting additional distribution channels to join the network.

About the My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel

My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel is a third-party verified sustainability certification for laboratory products, delivering standardized data through a science-based, 100-point weighted framework. The evaluation includes product and packaging materials, hazardous chemicals, end-of-life options, and equipment energy consumption, alongside facility practices and company greenhouse gas reduction commitments. The ACT Ecolabel is included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels for Federal Purchasing for laboratory equipment and supplies, and aligns with the European Union's Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive. More than 80 manufacturers are participating, with thousands of ACT Ecolabel products available through the ACT database and ACT Ecolabel Channel Partners.

Learn more at mygreenlab.org/programs/act-ecolabel/

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products, bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within science-based frameworks, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

Learn more at mygreenlab.org

Media Contact Christina Creager Vice President of Marketing, My Green Lab christina.creager@mygreenlab.org