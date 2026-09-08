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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 20:06 Uhr
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Triple Whale Unveils New Brand Identity for Its Next Era As The AI Operating System For Modern Commerce

New identity reflects the company's evolution from an analytics platform into the AI operating system built for modern commerce

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Whale, the AI operating system built for modern commerce, today unveiled a new brand identity and positioning to reflect the company's evolution from simply helping brands understand their data to helping them decide what to do next and then executing actions for them.

The brand new identity arrives as Triple Whale enters its next phase of growth. In the past year alone, the company has tracked more than $71 billion in gross merchandise value and $25 billion in advertising spend. More than 65,000 brands use Triple Whale, with operations spanning more than 85 countries and a global network of over 2,000 agencies.

"Triple Whale started by giving ecommerce brands a clearer view of their businesses. Today, we are building something much bigger: the intelligence layer for commerce that doesn't just show brands what's happening, but tells them what to do and helps them do it," said Maxx Blank, co-founder of Triple Whale. "This new brand identity showcases the company we have become, one that can help every brand move with greater clarity, confidence, and speed to help drive their businesses forward."

Triple Whale is modernizing the whale tail logo that has been part of the company's identity since its inception, evolving an iconic symbol of its origins for the next chapter of the brand. A blue-led color palette, modern typography, the signature Whale Tail graphic system, and a more human photography style bring greater clarity, energy, and flexibility across the brand.

The new identity comes shortly after the launch of a fully-upgraded Moby, Triple Whale's AI operator. Moby is the only AI harness for ecommerce - it leverages every frontier LLM to analyze performance, recommend what to do next, and carry out approved work for brands. This includes monitoring performance and recommending and executing budget changes in-ad-platform, to generating creative, building Shopify landing pages, and automating repeatable workflows and much more.

Moby has powered more than 100,000 automations and approximately 1 million conversations, marking Triple Whale's evolution from a platform that explains what happened into one that helps businesses decide what to do next.

"Our technology has evolved from reporting what happened to helping brands act on what matters," added Blank. "Our brand needed to make that same move. It now reflects the role Triple Whale can play inside organizations worldwide, bringing intelligence, operations, and creative work together on a single shared data foundation."

The new identity, developed in partnership with design agency Mucho, begins rolling out today across Triple Whale's platform, website, communications, events, and customer touchpoints.

About Triple Whale

Triple Whale is the AI operating system built for modern commerce. We pull every signal in your business into one place, put it on the most trusted measurement foundation in the industry, and give you Moby - the most actionable AI in commerce today - to turn that data into decisions and actions. All from one platform. More than 65,000 brands, including OUAI and True Classic, use Triple Whale to grow profit at a speed and scale no team could hit on their own.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/triple-whale-unveils-new-brand-identity-for-its-next-era-as-the-ai-operating-system-for-modern-commerce-302872658.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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