The 766-page resource examines the medical, financial, legal and emotional realities facing 63 million U.S. family caregivers - and offers practical guidance for navigating a role millions of families never expected.

Livonia, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - All Home Care Matters, a senior care media and advocacy platform, is bringing renewed national attention to the scale and complexity of family caregiving through Caregiving in America: Understanding, Navigating, and Transforming the Most Important Responsibility Millions of Families Never Expected, the 766-page book by the company's Founder and Host, Lance A. Slatton, CSCM.

The company is highlighting the book during World Alzheimer's Month, observed each September, as families across the United States continue to shoulder a growing share of care for aging parents, spouses, relatives, children and loved ones living with complex medical conditions, disabilities, dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

According to the "Caregiving in the U.S. 2025" report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 63 million Americans - nearly one in four adults - provide ongoing care for an adult or child with a complex medical condition or disability. That represents an increase of nearly 20 million caregivers over the past decade. More than 40 percent provide high-intensity care, and seven in ten caregivers are employed while doing so.

For All Home Care Matters, those numbers underscore a reality the company has documented for years: caregiving is not a narrow or isolated issue. It touches healthcare, work, finances, family relationships, aging, disability, long-term care and the day-to-day lives of millions of Americans.

Caregiving in America: Understanding, Navigating, and Transforming the Most Important Responsibility Millions of Families Never Expected by Lance A. Slatton.

A Roadmap for a Role Most Families Enter Without Preparation

All Home Care Matters said Caregiving in America was developed to meet families at the point where caregiving becomes real: after the diagnosis, the hospitalization, the fall, the surgery, the change in memory, the loss of independence or the moment a family realizes that someone they love can no longer manage safely without help.

"Nobody handed my family a roadmap. Like so many families, we learned as we went - through appointments, setbacks, surgeries, exhaustion, difficult decisions and experience," Slatton said. "Years later, after working with families and hearing the stories of caregivers across the country, I kept coming back to the same thought: people deserve to be better prepared than we were."

Slatton's perspective began with his own family's experience caring for his father for nearly three years through seven major surgeries. That experience helped shape his later work in home care, caregiver education, media and advocacy - and eventually the development of a book intended to give other families the kind of practical reference his own family did not have.

Rather than treating caregiving as a single medical task, the book examines the overlapping responsibilities families often face at the same time: coordinating healthcare, managing medications, understanding benefits and insurance, planning for long-term care, navigating legal decisions, responding to dementia-related changes, considering home care and other care settings, balancing employment and caregiving, managing burnout, and preparing for grief and transitions in care.

Built to Be Used, Not Simply Read Once

One of the central ideas behind Caregiving in America is that caregiving changes over time - and so do the questions families need answered. The decisions made immediately after a diagnosis may be very different from those that arise months or years later.

The book was therefore designed as a working resource families can return to as circumstances change. In addition to its coverage of healthcare navigation, dementia and complex conditions, caregiver burnout, Medicare and Medicaid, Veterans benefits, long-term care insurance, legal planning, home care, care settings, long-distance caregiving, grief and transitions in care, it includes national and state-by-state information, worksheets, checklists, self-assessments and an expanded glossary.

That structure also reflects another challenge: many people performing caregiving responsibilities do not initially identify themselves as caregivers. They may think of themselves simply as a spouse helping a husband or wife, an adult child checking on a parent, a sibling coordinating appointments, or a relative stepping in because someone needs help.

But the work is caregiving - and recognizing it matters because caregivers need information, resources and support before a crisis forces them to search for answers under pressure.

"Family caregivers are often the people holding everything together behind the scenes." - Lance A. Slatton

The Invisible Work Holding Families and Care Systems Together

Family caregiving frequently happens behind the scenes. A caregiver may be arranging transportation, tracking symptoms, coordinating appointments, advocating during medical visits, managing medications, helping with activities of daily living, communicating with insurers, researching care options and making decisions with significant financial and emotional consequences - often while continuing to work and care for other members of the family.

"Family caregivers are often the people holding everything together behind the scenes," Slatton said. "They are coordinating care, advocating at appointments, managing medications, helping with daily activities, navigating insurance and making enormous decisions while still trying to be a spouse, a parent, an employee, a son or a daughter. We cannot continue treating that work as though it exists somewhere outside the healthcare system."

That message is central to All Home Care Matters' decision to frame the book as more than a publishing milestone. The company sees Caregiving in America as part of a larger conversation about how the country recognizes, prepares and supports the people providing care every day.

From One Family's Experience to a National Caregiving Platform

All Home Care Matters was founded in 2020 following Slatton's family caregiving experience. Since then, the company has grown into a senior care media and advocacy platform focused on family caregiving, dementia, home care, senior care and long-term care.

Through its podcast and YouTube platform, All Home Care Matters has produced more than 500 episodes, surpassed 112,000 YouTube subscribers and generated more than 26 million video views. The platform has received YouTube's Silver Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers, and AARP has featured All Home Care Matters among podcasts offering guidance and support to family caregivers.

The release of Caregiving in America extends that educational mission into a long-form resource designed to remain useful beyond a single episode, interview or stage of the caregiving journey.

For Slatton, the objective is ultimately practical: helping families make the next decision with more information than they had before.

Availability

Caregiving in America: Understanding, Navigating, and Transforming the Most Important Responsibility Millions of Families Never Expected is available now in paperback, hardcover and digital formats through major booksellers.

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-4566-8420-4

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-4566-8421-1

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters is a senior care media and advocacy platform founded in 2020 by Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, following his family's experience navigating nearly three years of caregiving for his father through seven major surgeries. Through its podcast and YouTube platform, the company has produced more than 500 episodes, surpassed 112,000 YouTube subscribers and generated more than 26 million video views on topics related to senior care, family caregiving, dementia, home care and long-term care. All Home Care Matters has received YouTube's Silver Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers, and AARP has featured the platform among podcasts offering guidance and support to family caregivers. All Home Care Matters is based in Livonia, Michigan. For more information, visit AllHomeCareMatters.com.

Lance A. Slatton, author of Caregiving in America, Founder and Host of All Home Care Matters, and President and Owner of AlzAuthors.

About Lance A. Slatton

Lance A. Slatton, known as "The Senior Care Influencer," is the Founder and Host of All Home Care Matters. He is also President and Owner of AlzAuthors, an international community connecting families with books and authors addressing Alzheimer's disease, dementia, caregiving, grief and brain health, and Co-Founder and Senior Case Manager of Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, Michigan. His expertise has appeared in or been cited by AARP, U.S. News & World Report, McKnight's Home Care, AgeBuzz and other healthcare and senior care publications. Slatton is the author of The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide and Caregiving in America.

Media Availability

Lance A. Slatton and representatives of All Home Care Matters are available for interviews and commentary on family caregiving, the growing U.S. caregiver population, dementia and Alzheimer's caregiving, caregiver burnout, home care, long-term care navigation and the release of Caregiving in America.

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